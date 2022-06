Some users have reported that they are seeing an MSCOREE.DLL-related error. This obviously stops them from launching some applications which is very annoying. The error that appears says MSCOREE.DLL not found or is missing. However, the whole error varies, the following is one of the variants of this error, but it can be different. Whatever the error is if MSCOREE.DLL was not found or was missing, this article is for you.

