PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Local community leaders are speaking out on the impact of the sweepingSupreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade across Florida. "This political interference has been going on for a very long time and we’ll keep fighting against it as long as we can," Laura Goodhue, the executive director of Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, told WPBF 25 News.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO