British players avoid seeds at Wimbledon as Murray and Raducanu battle injuries

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
 3 days ago

British hopes at Wimbledon will be high after an encouraging draw for the home players led by Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

Remarkably, of the 17 British representatives in the men’s and women’s singles, not one drew a seeded player in the first round.

Tenth seed Raducanu, who is hopeful of overcoming a side strain in time, faces one of the trickier draws against experienced Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in what could be her Centre Court debut.

The 19-year-old has the potential of an all-British clash in the second round against wild card Yuriko Miyazaki, who faces a tough test against France’s Caroline Garcia.

Raducanu is seeded to meet former quarter-finalist Madison Keys in the third round and Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the last 16.

Murray is unseeded and battling an abdominal strain but avoided the big names, drawing Australian James Duckworth in round one, with 20th seed John Isner a likely second-round opponent.

The returning Serena Williams also avoided the seeds, drawing 113th-ranked Frenchwoman Harmony Tan for what will be her first singles match since suffering a hamstring injury in the first round last year.

In the absence of defending champion Ashleigh Barty, who retired earlier this year, no decision has yet been made on who will open play on Centre Court on Tuesday.

It could be top seed Iga Swiatek, who plays Croatian Jana Fett first up, while 2019 champion Simona Halep would be a popular choice having missed out on the honour in 2020 when the tournament was cancelled and last year through injury.

The Romanian 16th seed was handed one of the tougher first-round draws against Czech Karolina Muchova.

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie, who is bidding to reach the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time, will open against Spanish veteran Pablo Andujar, although former semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov would be a tricky third-round opponent.

Britain’s third singles seed, number 28 Dan Evans, drew Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Nick Kyrgios, widely perceived as the most dangerous unseeded player in the draw, is a first-round opponent for Britain’s Paul Jubb and a potential third-round opponent for fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Top seed Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title and fourth in a row against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo while second seed Rafael Nadal, who is making his first appearance since 2019, takes on Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

With grass-court pedigree no longer counting towards seeding, French Open runner-up Casper Ruud is seeded third, Tsitsipas fourth and Carlos Alcaraz fifth despite all still trying to get to grips with the surface.

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz, who is in Djokovic’s half, and last year’s runner-up Matteo Berrettini, a potential semi-final opponent for Nadal, could well be the biggest threats to the top two.

Of the other British players, Jack Draper, who is looking to reach his first ATP Tour final in Eastbourne later on Friday, takes on Belgian wild card Zizou Bergs – winner of the recent second-tier Challenger tournament in Ilkley.

Katie Boulter and Ryan Peniston, who have also both been in excellent form on the grass, meet Clara Burel and Henri Laaksonen, respectively.

Boulter could play last year’s finalist Karolina Pliskova, who she beat in Eastbourne earlier this week, in the second round.

Sonay Kartal, who has surged up the rankings this season, takes on Danka Kovinic with the carrot of a potential second-round clash against Swiatek while fellow debutant Alastair Gray takes on former junior champion Tseng Chun-hsin.

Of the other British players in action, Heather Watson faces German Tamara Korpatsch, Harriet Dart meets Spain’s Rebeka Masarova, Katie Swan and Jodie Burrage both take on Ukrainians in Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko, respectively, Liam Broady plays Lukas Klein of Slovakia and Jay Clarke faces American Christian Harrison.

Related
Wimbledon: Most controversial outfits of all time, from Anne White to Venus Williams

Those who avidly follow the professional tennis circuit will be aware of the strict dress code imposed at the Wimbledon Championships, the biggest Grand Slam tournament of them all.The tournament – founded in 1877 – is steeped in tradition and requires participants to adhere to a number of guidelines in order to compete.However, that hasn’t stopped several players from breaking away from the dress code over the years, much to the conservative competition’s dismay.The guidelines, which were updated in 2014 with a 10-part “decree”, include ensuring that clothes are not off-white or cream, but strictly white.Furthermore, strips of colour that...
TENNIS
Serena Williams’ blunt response about possibly being drawn against world number one

Serena Williams commented: “you can’t underestimate anyone or any match” when asked at a press conference on Saturday (25 June) how she would feel if she was drawn against the current World number one Iga Swiatek.The 23-time grand slam singles champion added: “every match is hard, and anyone could have been drawn to me”.Serena Williams is set to play against Harmony Tan tomorrow (28 June) at around 4:45 pm, for what will be her first tournament appearance since last year’s Wimbledon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
Emma Raducanu soaks in ‘amazing’ first Centre Court experience

Emma Raducanu cherished her Centre Court debut as she put her troubled Wimbledon build-up behind her with a first-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago.Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.She jumped and yelled in delight when her final volley found the middle of the court and Raducanu was...
TENNIS
Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with impressive day one wins while defending champion Novak Djokovic set another record in his first-round success.Raducanu and Murray’s SW19 preparations had been dogged by injury fears but both were able to allay any concerns by progressing into round two along with fellow British hopeful Cameron Norrie.Two suspensions of play occurred at the All England Club due to brief showers but it failed to dampen spirits on the opening day.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best action.Tweet of the day1st Brit win...
TENNIS
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Andy Murray
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
TENNIS
New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win

Ons Jabeur is “living the dream” after recording an opening round win at Wimbledon on the day she became the world number two.The Tunisian, who beat Swede Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3 on Court One in under an hour, marked becoming the highest ranked African player in history by reaching the second round.And the third seed has set her sights on going even higher in the WTA rankings.“I’m honestly living the dream,” she said. “I always wanted to achieve, always wanted to be in this level, always wanted to inspire players from my country, from my continent. It’s very important.“Honestly, I...
TENNIS
KP makes birthday wish and Raducanu wins at Wimbledon – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.FootballHarry Kane continued his shirt sponsorship of Leyton Orient.Delighted to be continuing the front of shirt sponsorship of @leytonorientfc’s men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming season. It's been amazing to support @RBLI’s Tommy Club and @HavenHouseCH and it's great to be able to add @GiveUsAShout this season. pic.twitter.com/QXAIL1YV3Y— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 27, 2022Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.#Glastonbury ❤️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xAs3pHnEuE— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 27, 2022Jamie Vardy was working...
TENNIS
Andy Murray fights off James Duckworth under Centre Court lights to seal Wimbledon progress

It was another night on Centre Court where Andy Murray played all the hits, and even had room for a new trick. In what may appear to be a fairly straightforward recovery job against James Duckworth, there was in fact the usual fraught tension, the undying graft as the match teetered on the brink, and the release as Murray finally edged in front.For a second, as the roof closed, the lights came on and Murray closed out a steely victory 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to advance to the second round, it was as if the 35-year-old had again been suspended...
TENNIS
