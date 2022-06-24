Emberli Pridham, Celebrated Children's Book Author Set to Preview A Real-Life Fairy Tale Illustrated Biography Series Chronicling The Lives Of Globally Renowned Women Whose Dedication To Improving Lives Impacted The World

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 HOURS AGO