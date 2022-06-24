ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Emberli Pridham, Celebrated Children's Book Author Set to Preview A Real-Life Fairy Tale Illustrated Biography Series Chronicling The Lives Of Globally Renowned Women Whose Dedication To Improving Lives Impacted The World

 3 days ago

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale The First Book in the Series Written For Grade School Children will debut with an event to be held Saturday June 25 at Veronica Beard Southampton. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Best-selling children's author Emberli Pridham will preview her...

Ray Donovan and ER actress Mary Mara dead at age 61 after 'drowning in St. Lawrence river while swimming for exercise' during visit to her sister's summer home in northern New York

Actress Mary Mara has died after reportedly drowning in the St. Lawrence River. She was 61. New York State Police said the ER and Ray Donavan actress drowned while swimming for exercise, according to TMZ. Her body was discovered in the water in the town of Cape Vincent, New York,...
Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
