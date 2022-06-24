Emberli Pridham, Celebrated Children's Book Author Set to Preview A Real-Life Fairy Tale Illustrated Biography Series Chronicling The Lives Of Globally Renowned Women Whose Dedication To Improving Lives Impacted The World
Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale The First Book in the Series Written For Grade School Children will debut with an event to be held Saturday June 25 at Veronica Beard Southampton. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 / Best-selling children's author Emberli Pridham will preview her...www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0