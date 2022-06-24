ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

By-election losses ‘monumental and humiliating’ for Boris Johnson – Sturgeon

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VCCL_0gKoHq3c00

Losses in two by-elections have been a “monumental, massive, humiliating vote of no confidence” in the Prime Minister , Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Tories lost the Wakefield seat in West Yorkshire to Labour and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon to the Liberal Democrats – the latter by a swing of nearly 30% – on Thursday.

The results come just weeks after a confidence vote saw 148 of Boris Johnson’s MPs back his removal – including four Scottish Conservative MPs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4xZA_0gKoHq3c00

Following the by-election defeats, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden quit and opposition parties sought to pile on the pressure.

Speaking from the Royal Highland Show on Friday, Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon urged Tory MPs to remove the Prime Minister.

“It’s a monumental, massive, humiliating vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson ,” she said.

“People could see it coming 100 miles off and it should send a very strong message – if not to Boris Johnson, who is impervious to all of these things given his arrogance, it should send a very strong message to the Conservatives.

“If they keep Boris Johnson, a law breaking Prime Minister who has been seen to not tell the truth, if they keep him in office, then effectively they are all becoming complicit in this.

If this is not a wake-up call to the Conservative Party, then it will just prove beyond doubt they they don't have the interests of any part of the UK in mind or at heart

Nicola Sturgeon

“If this is not a wake-up call to the Conservative Party, then it will just prove beyond doubt that they don’t have the interests of any part of the UK in mind or at heart.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Tory MP Andrew Bowie said his party can no longer act as though it is “business as usual” following the losses.

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP said Thursday had been a “difficult night” for the party, echoing the sentiments of Mr Dowden.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, Mr Bowie said he would vote against the Prime Minister again if presented with a choice – but he stressed the country needs to be focused on the “big issues”.

He said: “I made my feelings quite clear only two weeks ago in the vote of confidence when I voted that I had no confidence in the current leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I do believe that we shouldn’t be navel-gazing and worrying about who is the current leader and we do need to be focusing on the big issues facing the country, such as the cost-of-living situation and supporting the government of Ukraine.

“But no, I don’t think we can carry on as if it’s business as usual.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwIF9_0gKoHq3c00

When asked what MPs should do about their lack of faith in Mr Johnson, Mr Bowie said: “I think that is for others to be discussing this morning.”

However, he said voters had made their opinions clear at the by-elections and many MPs and party members will now be “discussing amongst ourselves how we move forward”.

He added: “I’ve been in this game long enough to know that predicting anything is a fool’s game.

“I wouldn’t want to hazard a guess what is going to happen in the next hour, let alone the next day or the next week or month.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives added: “It’s always disappointing to see the Conservative Party lose seats, especially a formerly safe seat where a huge majority has been overturned. The scale of these losses speak for themselves.

“As Oliver Dowden has said this morning, we cannot continue with ‘business as usual’, we need to listen to the public as a party and reflect on these votes.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the people of Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton “recognise that they deserve better”, and he challenged his party to set its sights on the next general election and a future Labour government.

Mr Sarwar also told LBC that the SNP’s “last big argument” for independence is Mr Johnson and the Tories.

He added: “I think if we can demonstrate to people that you can express your anger for the Tories, you can get the change you want in our country to bring democracy closer to home, but also bring economic and social powers closer to home and change closer to home, without going for independence in a referendum by booting out the Tories in the next general election, that’s a huge shift in mindset in Scotland.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden clash over plan to cut green fuels for food production

Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden are at odds over a plane to cut the production of green fuels in a bid to free up land for food production.The prime minister wants G7 leaders to temporarily cut the amount of grain produced for biofuels, claiming the process is pushing up the cost of food.Britain is backed by Germany – also pushing for a temporary waiver on their biofuel commitments – but the US and Canada are against the move.American officials have said Mr Biden will block the plan in a bid to protect the lucrative US market for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine peace deal would give Putin ‘license to manipulate’, Boris Johnson tells Macron

Boris Johnson has warned Emmanuel Macron that any attempt to settle the conflict in Ukraine now will give Russian president Vladimir Putin “license to manipulate” other countries.The prime minister told the French president that compromise will “only cause enduring instability” as the pair met to discuss the war at the G7 summit in Germany.Mr Macron was criticised for negotiating with Mr Putin at the start of the invasion and said Russia must not be “humiliated” – raising fears Ukraine could be pushed into giving up territory.In the talks, the PM “stressed any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Barbaric’ missile attack on Ukrainian shopping centre condemned as Nato reveals massive troop surge

Boris Johnson and other western leaders condemned the “appalling” Russian missile attack on a shopping centre in Ukraine feared to have left scores of civilians dead or wounded.Two Russian missiles struck the shopping complex in the city of Kremenchuk, southeast of Kyiv, on Monday killing at least 10 people and wounding 40, senior Ukrainian officials said.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – who had earlier urged G7 leaders to provide more weapons to help his military pushback against Vladimir Putin’s forces – described the toll of the attack as “unimaginable” and cited reports that more than 1,000 people were inside.The UN condemned the...
WORLD
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Argentina Falklands’ sovereignty is not in question

Boris Johnson told Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez that the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is “not in question”.The two leaders met in the margins of the G7 summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.A Downing Street spokesman said: “President Fernandez raised the Falkland Islands.“The Prime Minister was firm that their sovereignty is not in question.“The Prime Minister stressed that the Falkland Islanders, like all people, have a right to self-determination.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
POLITICS
The Independent

Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid Russia threat

Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,000.The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will expand troop deployments in its European member countries that are closest to Russia.The Western allies will also...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian aggression in Ukraine forcing Nato to ‘look again’ at boosting military capability

Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing Nato to “look again” at boosting its military capability, a top defence chief has said.Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff, was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari if he was concerned about comments made by defence secretary Ben Wallace that Western countries could struggle to mount a long-term offensive against Russia.Sir Tony said the military alliance was looking at its resources and the speed with which it could respond if there was an escalation with Russia, but added that the “collective defence” of Nato gave the UK and its allies “extraordinary power”.He...
MILITARY
The Independent

Greta Thunberg calls out ‘forces of greed’ and ‘lying’ political leaders as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

Greta Thunberg has called out “lying” political leaders on stage at Glastonbury, saying that dishonesty in public office has not “only become socially acceptable” but something the public expects. She told revellers at the festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon, to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.She said that the climate crisis is “not the new normal” and will only get worse. However she insisted that “we...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Scottish Labour#Uk#Tories#Democrats#The Royal Highland Show#Conservatives#The Conservative Party
The Independent

NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the military alliance will increase the size of its rapid reaction forces nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of its response to an “era of strategic competition." The NATO response force currently has about 40,000 soldiers which can deploy quickly when needed. Coupled with other measures including the deployment of forces to defend specific allies, Stoltenberg said the move is part of the “biggest overhaul of collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War." Stoltenberg made the remarks at a press conference ahead of a NATO summit later this week...
MILITARY
The Independent

Brexit: Theresa May calls PM’s patriotism into question as she condemns his bid to override Northern Ireland protocol

Theresa May has called Boris Johnson’s patriotism into question as she declared she will not support his bid to override the Northern Ireland protocol which he agreed with the EU as part of his Brexit withdrawal deal in 2019.In a scathing intervention in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said that legislation put forward unilaterally by the government would breach international law, and would lose the UK the respect of countries elsewhere in the world.And she told MPs she did not believe Mr Johnson’s controversial plan would solve the problems created by his decision to draw a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightning fast’ to remove Boris Johnson if he is found guilty of lying to Commons

After this month’s botched attempt to remove Boris Johnson in a confidence vote Conservative rebels will hold their fire until his position is “irrecoverable”, a former minister has said.The senior backbencher told The Independent that MPs will act “lightning fast” to oust the prime minister when a powerful Commons committee publishes its findings on whether he lied to parliament over Partygate.The prediction came as Mr Johnson insisted he will not give up the “privilege” of being PM – and claimed that the ballot in which 40 per cent of his MPs voted to remove him amounted to a “new mandate”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Councils at risk of going bust as soaring costs blow £2.4bn hole in budgets

Councils will soon be forced to make “disastrous” cuts to essential services including adult social care, road repairs and bin collections as soaring costs push some local authorities towards bankruptcy, a report has warned.The Local Government Association (LGA) said problems are so acute that some councils may soon go bust, leaving older people without vital support and children facing greater risks of exploitation.Council budgets are already at breaking point after a decade of austerity that has seen central government funding slashed and local services cut to the bone. Authorities face a further £2.4bn hit to their budgets this year from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Ukraine is UK’s new ‘1937 moment’, British army chief says

Britain is facing a new “1937 moment” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and must be prepared to “fight and win” to prevent the spread of war in Europe, the new head of the army has said.The warning comes as Boris Johnson prepares to join other Nato leaders in Madrid for a summit at which they are expected to agree the biggest overhaul of the Western military alliance since the end of the Cold War.General Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the general staff, is expected to tell the annual army conference on Tuesday he will focus on mobilising the army...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories back PM’s plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal despite criticism

Boris Johnson’s bid to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol has cleared its first Commons hurdle, with no Tory MPs voting against it despite warnings the plans are illegal.MPs voted 295 to 221, majority 74, to give the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill a second reading, which clears the way for it to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming weeks.Voting lists showed that dozens of Conservative MPs abstained, joining former prime minister Theresa May, who made clear she would not support the legislation as she warned it would “diminish” the UK’s global standing and delivered a withering assessment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scots must have ‘democratic choice’, Sturgeon says ahead of key indyref update

Scots must be permitted to have “the democratic choice they have voted for” in a second vote on independence, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.The Scottish First Minister and SNP leader spoke out ahead of delivering a “route map” statement, setting out how she believes a referendum could be held if Westminster continues to block her plans.The 2014 referendum, which saw voters north of the border opt to stay in the UK by 55% to 45%, took place after then prime minister David Cameron agreed a section 30 order.But since then Conservative prime ministers have flatly rejected any suggestion that there should...
POLITICS
The Independent

What the papers say – June 28

The front pages feature reports from Ukraine and comments from the head of the Army as Nato prepares to meet in Madrid.The shopping centre attack is front page of The Independent, i and Metro.Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZMSFyJO7qy— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) June 27, 2022I NEWS: Murder at the shops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qwOLPkpI96— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 27, 2022Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰MISSLE STRIKE AT MALL: SHOPPERS MURDERED BY RUSSIA 🔴 Death toll unimaginable, says Zelensky as PM condemns Putin barbarism. pic.twitter.com/aaDXF8tV0o— Metro (@MetroUK) June 27, 2022The Times splashes Boris Johnson’s response to the strike: “Putin will pay for his barbarity.”TIMES: Putin...
EUROPE
The Independent

Doctors mull strike action over ‘30% real-terms pay cut since 2008’

Doctors say they have suffered a real-terms pay cut of 30 per cent since 2008, raising the prospect of strikes as a new wave of Covid-19 threatens to put hospitals under higher pressure.Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) said at their annual conference in Brighton that doctors’ pay had fallen against the RetaiI Price Index for nearly 15 years, causing a “career earnings loss amounting to millions of pounds” to each doctor.Delegates at the conference mandated the BMA to “achieve pay restoration to 2008 value for its members within the next five years”.“Pay restoration is the right, just and...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Tory donor explains decision not to sue former MP for libel

A businessman and Conservative Party donor who is suing one former Conservative MP for libel has told a High Court judge why he decided not to take legal action against another.Mohamed Amersi has accused Charlotte Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing a “series of documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him.He has told Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in London on Monday, why he decided not to “commence legal proceedings” against Sir Nicholas Soames, former MP for mid-Sussex.Mr Amersi suggested that one reason was that a former Parliamentary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scotland’s tax system not fit for the future, report claims

Scotland’s tax system is not fit for the future and needs to be completely redesigned, according to a new report.A paper for think tank Reform Scotland argues tax revenues will need to increase in coming years to meet ongoing pressures driven by population ageing and to fund the up-front investment needed to mitigate climate change.It said the scale of revenues required means that the “traditional tweaks” – such as to income tax or national insurance – will not be sufficient.Report author Heather McCauley said the tax system will need to be completely redesigned, rather than simply tinkering with the rates...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

British troops must be prepared to fight to prevent war, says Army chief

Britain’s armed forces must be prepared to “fight and win” to prevent the spread of war in Europe, the new head of the Army is warning.In a speech on Tuesday, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff, will say he had never seen such a clear threat to peace and democracy as the “brutal aggression” of Russian president Vladimir Putin.He will liken the current situation to the run up to the Second World War, saying Britain must be prepared to “act rapidly” to ensure it is not drawn into a full-scale conflict through its failure to contain...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

717K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy