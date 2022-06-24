ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall commits to Leicester with new five-year deal

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new five-year deal at boyhood club Leicester .

The academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign where he claimed the club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

Having made 44 appearances in all competitions, Dewsbury-Hall has now put pen to paper on a contract with the Foxes until the summer of 2027.

He first signed a professional deal at the King Power Stadium in 2017 but had to wait another three years to make his debut as a substitute in an FA Cup tie at Brentford.

A loan at Blackpool followed for the second half of the 2019-20 season, and after Dewsbury-Hall shone at Luton during the next campaign, he has forced his way into Brendan Rodgers’ plans during the last 12 months.

“I’m so proud and I’m really happy. It’s a great day for myself and my family,” the 23-year-old told LCFC TV.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this deal and it’s a really nice feeling to get it done. Now I’m just looking forward to the future.

“I have a really good relationship with the football club. I’ve been here since I was eight-years-old, so it was a no-brainer really when I sat down and we spoke about the deal.

“I’ve got big, big ambitions for the future and I know the football club have too.”

