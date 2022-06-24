ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now play Elden Ring on the original Game Boy

By Jasper Pickering
 3 days ago

Have you ever wondered what Elden Ring might look like if it was released in the early nineties?

One fan has managed to recreate FromSoftware’s 2022 masterpiece with all its one-bit charm.

Elden Ring GB was created by fan and indie developer Shin and uploaded to the game-sharing platform Itch.io and is available to play via your web browser for free.

What’s more, it can even be downloaded and played through authentic Game Boy hardware, as well as being able to run on emulators if you’re looking for a more nostalgic experience.

Shin first uploaded a teaser of their project back in May, with the aim of having the area of Limgrave completed in the next few months.

Elden Ring GB Demake- First Teaser www.youtube.com


Fans who are familiar with Elden Ring will immediately recognise some of the game’s locales from the start of the game, with the player’s “Tarnished” waking up in the Chapel of Anticipation.

It won’t take long for players to encounter the game’s first boss fight with the Grafted Scion, which was designed to teach new players how difficult the game can get by killing players within just a few hits.

It’s a faithful recreation of the game with clear influences of original Game Boy titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening .

Now the project has since been completed, players will be able to claim their place as Elden Lord - or at least get as far as Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle.

Elden Ring was developed by FromSoftware in collaboration with George RR Martin, the author of the Song of Fire and Ice book series. It’s received critical acclaim since it released in February 2022 and has since sold over 13 million copies.

Shin’s creation is not the only “demake” treatment the game has received. YouTube channel 64 Bits has imagined what the game might look like on the Super Nintendo (SNES).

64 Bits - Elden Ring Demake for SNES www.youtube.com


YouTuber and animator Hoolopee has even recreated the game’s trailer, showcasing what it might have looked like on the original Playstation.

Elden Ring - PS1 Trailer Demake www.youtube.com

Elden Ring GB can be played and downloaded through the Itch.io page.

