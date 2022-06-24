ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Price tells reporters to 'suck my d***' outside courthouse

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Whilst arriving at Lewes Crown Court today (24 June) to be sentenced for breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée, Katie Price , 44, told reporters “suck my d***.”

Judge Stephen Mooney sentenced the star to an 18-month community order to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.

She was also fined £415 for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her during a row in a school playground.

The ex-model pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order imposed in June 2019 from Michelle Penticost, now with Price’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

