ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Tennessee Bear Dies after Getting Trapped in 140 Degree Car

By Jessica Thomson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bear was foraging for leftover food in the car when the door shut behind it. Images show its how it tried to escape before dying from...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 41

Tammy Marie
2d ago

this breaks my heart for that poor bear. all he was trying to do was survive life. like all of us. he has a family just as we do. bear lives matter

Reply
8
Jane Beatty
2d ago

that poor Bear 🐻 it breaks my heart that he couldn't get back out in time 😒😒

Reply
6
PositiveVibes
2d ago

not good news for any bear 🐻to die that horrible way😔😢🙏🕊RIP

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Pets & Animals
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
NBC News

Video shows lightning strike boat carrying 7 in Florida

A lightning strike on a boat 100 miles off the coast of Florida carrying seven people was caught on video Saturday. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew flew two hours to rescue the five men and two women, one of whom was pregnant, from the boat off the coast of Clearwater, according to the Coast Guard and those who were on the vessel.
CLEARWATER, FL
insideedition.com

3rd Family Member Dies After Car Plowed Into Packed Golf Cart in North Carolina

A third North Carolina family member has died after their golf cart was slammed by an impaired driver whose car veered over a center line and struck them head-on, authorities said. Jada Marlowe, 13, died Monday after being removed from life support, her mother, Savannah Boltz, said in a Facebook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Food Waste#Fast Food#Tennessee Bear Dies#Twra
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
pawmypets.com

Desperately Exhausted Dog With Jar On Head Laid Down & Began To Suffocate

A rescue team got a call about an injured roaming wandering around a nearby area. This had not been the typical call. The stray dog really did not just need to be rescued to get off the streets. He needed to be rescued or he wouldn’t survive. The roaming had a jar stuck on his head, making eating and drinking an impossibility. The poor dog could hardly breathe!
ANIMALS
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Excited Yellowstone Visitors Get To See Grizzlies In Action

Seeing a grizzly bear is one of the bucket list items for many folks when they visit Yellowstone National Park, to see two is extra special. Twin sisters that go by 'Yellowstone Twins' on YouTube and on Instagram, live in Montana but visit the park regularly and capture some incredible pictures and videos. They've been posting up some great videos and one that caught my eye was of a pair of grizzly bears that caused quite the road side commotion.
ANIMALS
CBS News

1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina

A person died after an alligator dragged them into a pond in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said Friday. The victim has not been identified. The situation began when authorities responded to a "water call" Friday morning. When they arrived, investigators determined that an alligator had grabbed ahold of the victim and dragged them into a nearby pond, the Horry County Police Department said in a statement.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
879M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy