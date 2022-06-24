Tennessee Bear Dies after Getting Trapped in 140 Degree Car
The bear was foraging for leftover food in the car when the door shut behind it. Images show its how it tried to escape before dying from...www.newsweek.com
this breaks my heart for that poor bear. all he was trying to do was survive life. like all of us. he has a family just as we do. bear lives matter
that poor Bear 🐻 it breaks my heart that he couldn't get back out in time 😒😒
not good news for any bear 🐻to die that horrible way😔😢🙏🕊RIP
