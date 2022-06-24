ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClpbD_0gKoHFq500

Robinsons and Wimbledon have ended their sponsorship partnership after 86 years.

The squash brand confirmed it has not renewed its relationship with the tennis tournament, which has been one of the longest-running deals in sport after being set up in 1935.

Robinsons squash was created by Eric Smedley Hodgson and he handed the drink out to players on his first visit to the tournament.

The drink was so popular he was invited back every year and saw the drink move into commercial production.

The long-standing relationship is, however, outlasted by the All England Club’s 120-year-long partnership with ball supplier Slazenger.

Robinsons said on Twitter this week that it will no longer be a sponsor of the tournament.

The move also comes a month after Robinsons confirmed it will become the official drinks sponsor for The Hundred cricket tournament.

A Britvic spokesman said: “We can confirm that Robinsons and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) will not be renewing their Wimbledon partnership this year.

“We are tremendously proud to have been such a prominent partner to this historic tournament for so many years and the wider role we have played in boosting engagement with the game of tennis in the UK.

“Moving forwards, we will be broadening our summertime reach to beyond the Wimbledon fortnight, including promoting an exciting new campaign that will run throughout the whole summer, the Robinsons Big Fruit Hunt.”

The AELTC has also been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New world number two Ons Jabeur in dreamland after opening Wimbledon win

Ons Jabeur is “living the dream” after recording an opening round win at Wimbledon on the day she became the world number two.The Tunisian, who beat Swede Mirjam Bjorklund 6-1 6-3 on Court One in under an hour, marked becoming the highest ranked African player in history by reaching the second round.And the third seed has set her sights on going even higher in the WTA rankings.“I’m honestly living the dream,” she said. “I always wanted to achieve, always wanted to be in this level, always wanted to inspire players from my country, from my continent. It’s very important.“Honestly, I...
TENNIS
The Independent

KP makes birthday wish and Raducanu wins at Wimbledon – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.FootballHarry Kane continued his shirt sponsorship of Leyton Orient.Delighted to be continuing the front of shirt sponsorship of @leytonorientfc’s men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming season. It's been amazing to support @RBLI’s Tommy Club and @HavenHouseCH and it's great to be able to add @GiveUsAShout this season. pic.twitter.com/QXAIL1YV3Y— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 27, 2022Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.#Glastonbury ❤️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xAs3pHnEuE— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 27, 2022Jamie Vardy was working...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day one: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray thrill Centre Court with wins

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with impressive day one wins while defending champion Novak Djokovic set another record in his first-round success.Raducanu and Murray’s SW19 preparations had been dogged by injury fears but both were able to allay any concerns by progressing into round two along with fellow British hopeful Cameron Norrie.Two suspensions of play occurred at the All England Club due to brief showers but it failed to dampen spirits on the opening day.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best action.Tweet of the day1st Brit win...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Most controversial outfits of all time, from Anne White to Venus Williams

Those who avidly follow the professional tennis circuit will be aware of the strict dress code imposed at the Wimbledon Championships, the biggest Grand Slam tournament of them all.The tournament – founded in 1877 – is steeped in tradition and requires participants to adhere to a number of guidelines in order to compete.However, that hasn’t stopped several players from breaking away from the dress code over the years, much to the conservative competition’s dismay.The guidelines, which were updated in 2014 with a 10-part “decree”, include ensuring that clothes are not off-white or cream, but strictly white.Furthermore, strips of colour that...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Robinsons#Tennis Ball#Tennis Club#The All England Club#Rol
The Independent

F1 LIVE: McLaren boss comments on Daniel Ricciardo’s future as Christian Horner criticises Mercedes ‘bias’

F1 is back at Silverstone this for the British Grand Prix after a weekend off following Montreal, where Max Verstappen tightened his grip on the championship. Verstappen is now 46 points clear of his nearest challenger, his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who is a further three points up on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after nine races. The Dutch world champion already has six race wins to his name this season and victory at Silverstone would only cement his place as a repeat champion-in-waiting. But Verstappen has bad memories from Silverstone lingering in his mind after a controversial collision with Lewis...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu soaks in ‘amazing’ first Centre Court experience

Emma Raducanu cherished her Centre Court debut as she put her troubled Wimbledon build-up behind her with a first-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago.Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.She jumped and yelled in delight when her final volley found the middle of the court and Raducanu was...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray fights off James Duckworth under Centre Court lights to seal Wimbledon progress

It was another night on Centre Court where Andy Murray played all the hits, and even had room for a new trick. In what may appear to be a fairly straightforward recovery job against James Duckworth, there was in fact the usual fraught tension, the undying graft as the match teetered on the brink, and the release as Murray finally edged in front.For a second, as the roof closed, the lights came on and Murray closed out a steely victory 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 to advance to the second round, it was as if the 35-year-old had again been suspended...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fernandinho completes his return to former club Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho has completed his return to former club Athletico Paranaense after leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.The 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder spent nine years at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for £30million in June 2013.Fernandinho made over 380 appearances and won a dozen major honours, including five Premier League titles, during his time at City.😍🌪️ Bem-vindo de volta, @fernandinho! Welcome back, @fernandinho! 📸 José Tramontin/athletico.com.br #BemVindoFernandinho #WelcomeFernandinho pic.twitter.com/2MkzBmoWWX— Athletico Paranaense (@AthleticoPR) June 27, 2022He had expressed a desire to return to Brazil before his City departure and on Monday was unveiled as an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

717K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy