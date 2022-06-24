ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police record major fall in crime at Glastonbury Festival

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fraQx_0gKoHAQS00

Police at Glastonbury have recorded approximately 85% less crime so far this year compared to the last festival in 2019.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police told the PA news agency this may be because the event has gone largely cashless and attendees are paying using their phones.

As of 11am on Friday, 11 offences had been recorded since the gates of Glastonbury opened early on Wednesday morning, ending a three-year hiatus for the Somerset festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFdrb_0gKoHAQS00

Those offences included four incidents of theft, four drug-related offences, one incident of common assault, one incident of criminal damage and one incident of public disorder.

One of the drug-related offences resulted in an arrest.

Billie Eilish will make history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night as Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner, while Sir Paul McCartney will headline Saturday night a week after his 80th birthday, becoming the festival’s oldest ever solo headliner.

The Independent

