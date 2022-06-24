ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sajid Javid tells of ‘deeply personal’ mission on suicide after brother’s death

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1to4BW_0gKoGW4300

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has spoken of his “deeply personal” mission to prevent suicides, four years after his brother’s death.

Mr Javid’s brother, Tariq, took his own life in a luxury hotel in Horsham , West Sussex , in July 2018.

Speaking at the London headquarters of the suicide prevention charity Papyrus on Friday, the Cabinet minister set out action to prevent suicides and urged men to talk about their mental health.

He said several programmes of work are already under way, including a refreshed suicide prevention plan, better services for bereaved families, and better use of technology to understand the causes of suicide.

This is something that is deeply personal to me - there are too many families that are left incomplete, and too much potential has gone unfulfilled

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

“We must treat suicides with the same urgency that we treat any other major killer,” he said.

“I’m determined to make a difference on this issue, and one of the ways we’ll do this is by publishing a new 10-year suicide prevention plan.

“This is something that is deeply personal to me – there are too many families that are left incomplete, and too much potential has gone unfulfilled.”

Mr Javid said work is continuing to engage communities at greatest risk, including those living in the most socio-economic deprived areas.

Bereavement services will also be encouraged to proactively contact immediate family members of those who have taken their own life within days of a referral.

A national suspected suicide surveillance system will also be rolled out early next year to look for patterns that put people at risk of suicide, including examining the impact of social media.

We are currently relying on legislation that was primarily created long before the digital age

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Mr Javid said: “The Online Safety Bill gives us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle this issue.

“I will also work jointly across government to look at both upcoming and current legislation to make sure it meets the rapidly evolving challenges that we face, because when it comes to the encouragement of suicide we are currently relying on legislation that was primarily created long before the digital age.”

The new long-term plan for suicide prevention is seeking views from the public but only 19% of respondents so far have been male, according to the Department of Health.

The Government’s aim is that, by 2023/24, anyone in the country can dial NHS 111 to reach their local NHS mental health team and access round-the-clock support.

I am determined to make a difference on this issue

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

Mr Javid said in his speech: “I want to hear views from far and wide about how to shape this work, and the roundtable that I chaired here earlier this morning was so illuminating.

“I heard heart-breaking tales of love and loss, but also inspirational stories of the work being done to divert people from this painful path, including of course here at Papyrus.

“I am determined to make a difference on this issue.”

In 2018, West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield ruled that Tariq Javid had taken his own life.

An inquest heard that he had left two letters to his partner, telling her to “carry on and enjoy life”, before he booked a room at the South Lodge Hotel in Horsham.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
The Independent

20-year-old with unknown illness pursues medically assisted death: ‘I’m in lots of pain’

A 20-year-old Canadian man has decided to pursue medically assisted dying after suffering for several years with a medical condition that has escaped diagnosis.Eric Coulam, a resident of Fort St John, a small northeastern city in British Columbia located about 70km from the border with Alberta, has been in and out of hospitals treating an unknown gastrointestinal condition, which in the last two years has cost him his small bowel, forced him into liver and kidney disease, led to innumerable infections and ongoing chronic pain that even medicine can’t fully alleviate.And despite zigzagging across two provinces to be treated...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Britain's first transgender parents introduce their second surrogate daughter on Lorraine and say their family proves 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'

Britain's first transgender parents have had a second baby, and say their family shows 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'. Jake, 42, and Hannah Graf, 33, from south London, appeared on the Lorraine show today to talk about their new baby Teddy, who was carried by a surrogate and born by emergency c-section.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid hospital patients in England up by 37 per cent

Hospital beds taken up by Covid patients have surged by 37 per cent, as experts warn the UK has entered its fifth wave. The number of Covid positive patients in hospitals across England has jumped to 7,822 – up by more than 2,000 in a week.As of Monday, the number of patients in critical care jumped to 192 – up from 150 the week prior, according to NHS data. The figures come as experts warned the NHS could be overwhelmed.Professor Tim Spector, of the ZOE Covid symptom study app, told The Independent: “We’re in a wave at the moment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightning fast’ to remove Boris Johnson if he is found guilty of lying to Commons

After this month’s botched attempt to remove Boris Johnson in a confidence vote Conservative rebels will hold their fire until his position is “irrecoverable”, a former minister has said.The senior backbencher told The Independent that MPs will act “lightning fast” to oust the prime minister when a powerful Commons committee publishes its findings on whether he lied to parliament over Partygate.The prediction came as Mr Johnson insisted he will not give up the “privilege” of being PM – and claimed that the ballot in which 40 per cent of his MPs voted to remove him amounted to a “new mandate”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory donor explains decision not to sue former MP for libel

A businessman and Conservative Party donor who is suing one former Conservative MP for libel has told a High Court judge why he decided not to take legal action against another.Mohamed Amersi has accused Charlotte Leslie, former MP for Bristol North West, of publishing a “series of documents” to a number of “influential individuals” and defaming him.He has told Mr Justice Nicklin, who oversaw a pre-trial hearing at the High Court in London on Monday, why he decided not to “commence legal proceedings” against Sir Nicholas Soames, former MP for mid-Sussex.Mr Amersi suggested that one reason was that a former Parliamentary...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Uk#Cabinet#Bereavement
The Independent

Pausing treatment of immunosuppressants ‘doubles response to Covid booster’

Pausing the treatment of vulnerable people on immunosuppressants doubles their antibody response to the coronavirus booster vaccination, a new study has suggested.Researchers looked at the effect of interrupting treatment with methotrexate  – prescribed for inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and skin conditions such as psoriasis – for two weeks after the jab.The drug is the most commonly-used immune-suppressing drug, with about 1.3 million people in the UK prescribed it.The main take-home message is that interrupting treatment for two weeks after Covid-19 B=booster vaccination doubles the immune response at week four and week 12 - sustained improvement in immune responseProfessor...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Senior Tory warns Truss against ‘impugning patriotism’ of Protocol Bill critics

A senior Conservative MP warned the Foreign Secretary against “impugning the patriotism” of those who criticise Government plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare was speaking during a debate where both those for and against the Government’s plans to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland claimed patriotism underpinned their position.Mr Hoare said he had “grave concerns” about the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which he described as “a failure of statecraft”.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, when asked in the Commons why she is not using...
POLITICS
The Independent

BBC staff ‘raised concerns’ over Michael Vaughan’s return amid racism scandal

The BBC has acknowledged staff have “raised concerns” after an in-house diversity group reportedly criticised Michael Vaughan’s return to cricket commentary.The BBC suspended Vaughan when the former England captain was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.But former Yorkshire batter Vaughan returned to the BBC’s Test Match Special coverage for England’s three-Test series against New Zealand.And now the BBC Sport BAME Advisory Group and 5 Live Diversity Group have emailed all staff at the organisation to decry the “embarrassing and unsettling” decision around Vaughan, according to...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson’s plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal clears first Commons test

Boris Johnson’s bid to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol has cleared its first Commons hurdle, amid Tory warnings the plans are illegal.MPs voted 295 to 221, majority 74, to give the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill a second reading, which clears the way for it to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming weeks.The Prime Minister claimed the proposed legislation, which gives ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, could be carried out “fairly rapidly”, with the proposals in law by the end of the year.But his predecessor in No 10, Theresa May,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Delay recess to pass buffer zone legislation, says Labour MSP

Recess should be delayed to allow for crucial legislation on buffer zones near abortion clinics to be passed, a Scottish Labour MSP has said.South Scotland MSP Carol Mochan said action “cannot come soon enough” over legislation that would see buffer zones placed outside services providing abortions.Her comments came after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hosted a summit on improving access to abortion services, in Edinburgh, on Monday.Ms Mochan, Scottish Labour’s spokeswoman on women’s health, said: “The legislation is a welcome step in the right direction for women’s rights and protecting our freedom to choose.“Following the terrible news from the US last...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

717K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy