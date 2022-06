The story of Mark Appel is proving that few things are as sweet as when perseverance pays off. Appel was a top pitcher in college at Stanford and became the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012. He did not sign and returned to school. After another strong season, he became the No. 1 pick by the Houston Astros in 2013.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO