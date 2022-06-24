ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Totten, ND

Celebrating success on Fort Totten

By Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Fort Totten- Cankdeska Cikana Community College (CCCC) Adult Learning Center celebrates student success! “This was a long time coming, because of COVID, we have not been able hold any ceremonies, but today we are,” commented Lois Leben, Adult Learning Center Director, to a packed room on the CCCC campus. Since fall of 2019 to spring of 2022, the CCCC Adult Learning Center had twenty-three community members complete the GED testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdFif_0gKoEhta00

Derik Bull, now a CCCC student, was the 500th student to achieve his GED from the CCCC Adult Learning Center and he was the key speaker for today’s celebration. Derik encouraged the students to persevere, to never give up. Lois Leben and CCCC President, Cynthia Lindquist, handed out scholarship letters and a gift bag for each student.

The highlight of the celebration was the new name for the Center - the CCCC Evelyn Greene Learning Center. Evelyn started her career at the CCCC Adult Learning Center in 1974 and retired as the Director in 2008. Chris Bogusch, Evelyn’s grandson, gave a beautiful speech on how helpful Evelyn was in getting students to complete their GED. Evelyn loved teaching and helping her students whom she admired for their strength and determination. She viewed her position as an honor and felt joy at her students’ success and cherished their friendships long after they left the program. Evelyn instilled hope and confidence in the student – even when the student could not see it for themselves. Evelyn was a cante waste winyan…good-hearted woman.

Evelyn Greene passed away on June 30, 2019 and is remembered in a good way. CCCC invites any community member to come use the services provided at the Evelyn Greene Learning Center on the CCCC campus (next to the library).

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

KMOT’s County by County: June 24, 2022

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In this very summer addition of County by County, Your News Leader takes you across the viewing area to check out community events in Ward, Pierce, Rolette, and Towner counties!. In Minot, Slamabama is playing at Oak Park on Friday, June 24. The concert is part...
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Four people rescued from capsized boat on Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says authorities were called out about 1:30 p.m. Saturday after a boat capsized on Devils Lake. Nelson says four people believed to be from Minnesota ended up in the lake. The boat turned over and sent the four into the lake.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

436
Followers
867
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy