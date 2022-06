We all know that recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program and in the modern age of NIL, perhaps recruiting has undergone the most sizeable change. One thing that hasn’t changed is that Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be dominant on the recruiting trail. Currently, Alabama has five commitments in the class of 2023 and all five are ranked within the top 200 according to both On3 Consensus and 247 Composite.

