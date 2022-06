The crypto market remains under pressure, and the consequences are spreading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Coinbase, one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, and crypto-focused hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has defaulted on a multi-million dollar loan. Where does the sector go from here after enjoying immense popularity over the past year and a half? David Siemer, Co-Founder and CEO of Wave Financial, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto market pressures, why firms like Coinbase are under pressure, when market conditions could improve, and more.

