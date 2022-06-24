Get To Know: Dylan Diggs For Frederick County Council At-Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With recycling pickup in Baltimore City still on an every-other-week schedule, Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer on Monday suggested the city levy fines on the head of the Department of Public Works for code violations. Schleifer, who represents District 5, blasted the “double standard” where taxpayers are fined for having recycling or trash on their property but the agency tasked with collecting it faces no recourse for the reduced service and missed collections that contribute to litter. When trash is not collected or recycling starts to pile up, animals can get into cans and bins and spread their contents, he...

