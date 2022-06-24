ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Jake's Rescue Ranch on June 24

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Recue Ranch presented some dogs looking for their 'furever' homes.

Steph is a super playful Brussels Griffon mix. She loves other dogs and all people.

Pearson is an 18-month-old Black lab mix. She's shy at first but then will become your best friend and give you lots of kisses. She loves other dogs and is great with older children.

Klay is an 18-pound, 6-year-old Pomeranian mix. He is good with children over 10 years old and loves to play with dogs his own size. He is housetrained and loves his crate.

