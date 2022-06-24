ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Siberian tiger at Six Flags gives birth to rare 5-cub litter

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpRKc_0gKoDeHc00

Nadya, a Siberian tiger at Six Flags Wild Safari in Jackson, New Jersey, gave birth last month to a rare litter of five cubs – equivalent to 1% of the Siberian tiger population.

One female cub was under the typical birth weight and received “around-the-clock bottle feedings until she began to thrive,” according to Six Flags.

“Without human intervention, she would not have survived,” said Six Flags Veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer, in prepared remarks. He says the birth survival rate of wild tigers is 50%.

The other cubs, three females and a male, each weighed a steady 6 lbs. at birth.

Visitors to the park will be able to see Nadya and her cubs in the coming weeks .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jackson, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
ANIMALS
BBC

Hedgehog moves into St Ives rabbit's hutch and gives birth

A hedgehog took up squatters' rights in a pet rabbit's cosy hutch and promptly gave birth to four babies. The prickly pregnant creature moved into the hutch belonging to Rufus the rabbit in St Ives, in Cambridgeshire. The rabbit's owner, Andrea Finbow, said the hedgehog made itself a little nest...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siberian Tiger#Six Flags#Birth Weight#Cub#Litter
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
The Independent

Former Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman announces plan to die by assisted suicide

Mark Fleischman, the former owner of New York City’s infamous Studio 54 club, has revealed his plans to die by assisted suicide.Fleischman, 82, toldThe New York Post of his plans on 25 June, with the former club owner explaining that he will end his life on 13 July with the help of Swiss assisted suicide nonprofit Dignitas.According to Fleischman, who uses a wheelchair, he decided to pursue the option because he can no longer do “anything for [himself]” and it is the “easiest way out”.“I can’t walk, my speech is f**ked up and I can’t do anything for myself,” Fleischman...
COLORADO STATE
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Tracey Folly

Woman surprised to learn her curtains were to blame for her chronic rash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a woman who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My childhood home had a bathroom in the basement, a rare convenience at the time. The bathroom walls were made of cinderblocks, and the tiny room didn't have a door. Instead of a bathroom door, my parents hung floor-to-ceiling curtains in the doorway, fiberglass curtains.
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy