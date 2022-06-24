ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NHL fan banned from Colorado Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on the ice

By Ashley Michels, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xM7GH_0gKoDOM600

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A self-proclaimed “die-hard” fan of the Colorado Avalanche has been banned from attending the NHL team’s games for the rest of the season after he was caught spreading ashes on the rink.

“If you saw the little bit of the amount that I actually got on there, the Zamboni took care of it round one,” Ryan Clark said.

Clark attended the Avalanche game at Denver’s Ball Arena on Jan. 8, where he decided to honor his late friend by pouring some of his ashes over the glass and onto the ice.

“The usher asked me, ‘What was that?’ I gotta be honest with you. It was my friend. ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well he passed away. Yesterday was his service and I spread some of his ashes out there,’” Clark recalled.

Avalanche watch parties will be 21-up at McGregor Square

Clark said he was then brought to the arena’s concourse, where he spoke with security. He was ultimately escorted out of the building.

“I knew what I did was considered wrong. I owned up to it the second it happened,” Clark said.

Soon afterward, Clark received a letter in the mail, informing him that he was not welcome at Ball Arena for any Avalanche games for the remainder of the season. That was before he knew the Avalanche would be playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, Clark said he would still do it all over again.

“If you’ve ever seen ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like this is just the hockey version. So when they’re at home and they need a little assistance, my boy’s out there to assist,” Clark said.

Friends bonding over a love of hockey

Clark’s best friend is Kyle Stark. The two met while working at King Soopers in 2009 and became roommates. Stark was the best man at Clark’s wedding.

The pair bonded over their love of hockey. According to Clark, Stark just “eats, sleeps, breathes hockey.”

“[During the] 2018-2019 season, Kyle and I actually were able to scrape together [some money] and we were season-ticket holders,” Clark said.

However, Stark died suddenly just days before Christmas.

“If he was still here, we’d probably be at the stadium. We’d be doing what we had to to get the thousand-dollars-to-sit-up-top tickets,” Clark said.

Colorado preps for 10,000 on illegal, monthlong campout

Clark said he believes his friend is now watching over the Avalanche as they fight to bring the Stanley Cup trophy to Denver.

“I’d like to think in my heart that yeah, he’s out there flying with those guys down the ice, and when one of the other guys gets it from the other team, he’s throwing an extra elbow up against the glass there to get them back,” Clark said.

Clark said it has been tough watching the playoffs at home without his best friend, but being able to talk about Stark again feels good.

“It’s fantastic to be able to talk about him. Because the last few months have just kind of been, this or that, and then when the playoffs hit, that’s when I wish he was here. I really, really wish he was here at this point,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Kern Valley State Prison inmate’s death investigated as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley State Prison officials said they are investigating a 35-year-old inmate’s death as a homicide. Prison officials said Hector Jimenez, 35, died of his injuries following an alleged attack by two other inmates on June 24. Jimenez’s alleged attackers were identified as Adrian Gurrola, 31, and Esteban Ceja, 29. According […]
KGET

Man taken into custody following alleged domestic disturbance

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — Two children are safe and a man was taken into custody after Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance that prompted a heavy response. KCSO deputies were called to the area of Quantico Avenue and Paula Street at around 8:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. A KCSO spokesperson said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
markerzone.com

COLORADO COULD POSSIBLY BE WITHOUT A KEY FORWARD FOR GAME 6

The Colorado Avalanche will have a second opportunity to hoist the Stanley Cup, with Game 6 set for tonight in Tampa Bay. The Lightning took Game 5 on Friday night by a score of 3-2 and extended the series to a sixth game. TSN's Chris Johnston reported that Avalanche forward...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
KGET

CHP investigating crash along Hwy 99 near Olive Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that injured at least one person Saturday night along Highway 99. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the Olive Drive exit at around 8:35 p.m. At least one person was injured. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found dead after crash by Westside Parkway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed in the Friant Kern Canal has been identified. Scott James Ray, 64, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that came to rest in the canal near the 7800 block of Westside Parkway, according to coroner’s officials. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Ice Rink#The Colorado Avalanche#Ball Arena
KGET

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
KGET

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash along I-5 at Grapevine Road

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash south along Interstate 5 Sunday night south of Bakersfield. The crash was reported at around 9:47 p.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road. A vehicle went off the roadway and about 100 feet down an embankment. At […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD debunks social media post of alleged attack of a mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department has taken to social media to debunk a post alerting residents of an alleged attack against a woman last week. On Saturday, the Delano Police Department said a post circulating on social media reported a “33-year-old single mom” was stabbed by two men “several days ago.” The […]
DELANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Kern County Fire vehicle involved in collision in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a Kern County Fire Department vehicle while responding to a nearby fire on Sunday. At around 5 p.m. a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle collided with a white sedan at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway. According to police, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Ben Paca Mexican Grill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Filled to nearly bursting, the burritos at Ben Paca Mexican Grill could serve as dumbbells for your next workout. The owners should ship them to the Midwest for tornado season: hang on to one and nothing will budge you. And they’re truly delicious, too. I had one Friday stuffed with long-stewed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ordered to trial in southeast Bakersfield homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in southeast Bakersfield has been bound over for trial. Dashaun Hunter, 34, is due back in court July 7, where a trial date will be set. A judge Monday determined there is enough evidence against Hunter for the case […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cal City police department lines down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Department phone lines are temporarily down. The department says calls are being routed through the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911. For non-emergency situations, call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110. Police said an update will be sent when service has […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Triple-digit temperatures expected in Bakersfield next couple days

Kern County is still grinding through the first heat wave of the summer, as Bakersfield could reach up to 103 degrees Sunday. Monday will be the hottest day of the week. Bakersfield is expected to hit 105 degrees. Tehachapi will see temperatures in the low 90s, and the Kern River Valley could see triple-digit heat. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy