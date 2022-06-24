ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW weather: Latest timing for our 'cold front'

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be another scorching weekend....

www.wfaa.com

cw39.com

Rain hammers Dallas as cold front moves over Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Driving rain and hail lashed a street in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 26, as a cold front brought gusty winds and pouring rain to the area. In footage recorded by @RealMikeTX, the self-described “weather fan” can be heard expressing his excitement at the stormy weather.
FORT WORTH, TX
City
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

Officials announce I-35E lane closures in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the I-35E Phase 2 Project announced on Sunday, June 26 upcoming lane closures affecting North Texas.Various single lanes of north- and southbound I-35E from Valley View Lane to Dickerson Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2. Lane closures will also take effect in this area overnight from 6 p.m. through 9 a.m.Until further notice, the north- and southbound frontage roads from Valley View Lane to Valwood Parkway have been reduced to one lane. 
TEXAS STATE
newheadlines.art

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx

The Fishing Spot Rockwall Tx. The heated discharge area on the west side south of i30 is a good place to fish for all kinds of sportfish in ray hubbard. But these are too often crowded.the good idea to use maps when looking for a good fishing spot. Dog park...
ROCKWALL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV Overturns Blocking Several Lanes on Lake Worth Bridge

A scary afternoon for the driver of a recreational vehicle that overturned on the bridge over Lake Worth Sunday. The RV nearly went off the bridge on northbound West Loop 820 near Heron Drive. A jet ski being pulled by the RV did fall into the water after the RV...
LAKE WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

What’s Developing: Senior Residents Who Dig a Texas Hill Country Vibe Can Soon Find It in Plano

Senior residents who have an affinity for the Texas Hill Country will have a place to call home in … Plano. Plano will be the site of The Outlook at Windhaven, an 18.2-acre creekside property at West Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway, near Windhaven Meadows Park. The community is part of the redevelopment of the Haggard family farm. The site includes a five-acre tree-lined creek bike and hike trailing.
PLANO, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

The 14 Best Places to Watch Fireworks in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend

The time of year is upon us when the lyrics to America’s most patriotic songs come to vivid life. From broad stripes, bright stars, and tiny bombs bursting in air to many-a-rocket’s red glare, it’s not just one Party in the U.S.A., but several throughout North Texas. We’ve already had a few fireworks displays to get us into the spirit this past weekend, but the bulk of the Independence Day celebrations take place this upcoming long weekend. So whether you’re in Dallas, Fort Worth, or one of our many suburbs, you’re close to more than your fair share of exploding nighttime light shows. Or head to the shores of White Rock Lake for one of our favorite spots to view multiple shows in every direction. Read on for 14 thrilling ways to celebrate America with red, white, and blue to spare.
FORT WORTH, TX

