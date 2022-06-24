ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Record-breaking crowds expected at St. Pete Pride festivities

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
 3 days ago

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The 20th annual St. Pete Pride weekend kicks off on Friday.

Pride organizers are expecting record-breaking crowds of more than 300,000 people at the festivities.

They should expect a really awesome time, a lot of love, happiness, celebration, glitter and just a really memorable weekend,” said Tiffany Freisberg, president of St. Pete Pride.

Owners of bars, restaurants and other businesses are gearing up for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Julie Longstreth with Neighborhood Realty Associates says Pride is an essential part of the community.

“St. Pete is actually the heart of a great, diverse community,” Longstreth said. “I don’t know anyone who would not want to live in a diverse society. This builds your character, it’s who you are as a human being and it’s just part of life here.”

Guide: Pride month events in the Tampa Bay area

“The level of acceptance and tolerance and diversity that exists here is part of what makes St.Pete such an incredible city,” Freisberg added.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said it would increase its presence at the events and be closely monitoring street cameras downtown for any suspicious activity. They will also stop traffic around the Pier during Saturday’s parade.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe for the event,” Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Celebrations kick off Friday with a concert featuring Todrick Hall at Spa Beach.

The parade will take place on Saturday and run along the waterfront.

More information about the events is available on stpetepride.org .

Comments / 8

unisex/shemale
3d ago

True Bible believing Christian’s don’t support or even endorsed or even go to pride parade only false Christian’s do Catholic or no Catholic

Reply
3
 

