Vermont’s state-run COVID test sites are closing

By Brian Wallstin
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites are closing for good by Saturday.

The state first opened sites in the spring of 2020 to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Health Department said at-home tests are available at pharmacies and online and meet most testing needs. The tests are covered by many insurance providers and Vermonters are encouraged to have some at home in case they develop symptoms, the department said.

The department said in the comment section of its Twitter announcement that the state is ending the free testing due to declining federal funds and declining demand for PCR testing, the Burlington Free Press reported earlier this month.

State readies vaccine for youngest Vermonters

Vermonters seeking PCR tests can check for availability with pharmacies or their health care provider, the department said.

“I want to thank Vermonters for using testing throughout the pandemic to lower the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement. “COVID-19 is still with us and will continue to evolve, but so has our knowledge of the virus and how to respond.”

Levine urged people who test positive and are at higher risk to reach out to their health care provider as soon as possible to ask about treatment.

