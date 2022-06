LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Monday! Today temperatures will be cool in the mid to upper 80s across Texoma. What will really make outside feel wonderful today are the low dew points. Dew points, moisture in the atmosphere, are lower today in the 50s which will make today feel comfortable. Today is a good day to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. Slight rain chances are possibe across Texoma but counties south of the Red River have the best chance.

LAWTON, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO