Salem Township, MI

MSP: 22-year-old pulled over for impaired driving, shot by police in West Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

SALEM TWP. (WWJ) -- After being pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving, a 22-year-old West Michigan man was shot and killed by a police officer.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in Salem Township, said Michigan State Police.

Shortly after the deputy pulled over Joseph Nagle, of Comstock Park, and sobriety tests were completed -- which showed signs of impairment -- a struggle ensued, said police.

Police say Nagle started to fight with an Allegan County deputy when he was told he was under arrest, and the deputy shot him once in the chest.

Officials say the patrol vehicle was not equipped with a dashcam and the deputy was not wearing a bodycam.

After the incident, the deputy was put on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Adolf Oliverbush
3d ago

Hmmm….where’s the outrage over this?? He was unarmed, it was a traffic stop…and he died for fighting with the cop. Why haven’t people been jjst as outraged as this??? Oh that’s right, bc he’s white so his life didn’t matter since it was taken from a cop. Not saying the cop did or didn’t do things well, I wasn’t there. But the double standards of media is alive and well. Here’s your proof!

