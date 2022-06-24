ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NHL fan banned from Colorado Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on the ice

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashley Michels
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg2Qi_0gKoALoY00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A self-proclaimed “die-hard” fan of the Colorado Avalanche has been banned from attending the NHL team’s games for the rest of the season after he was caught spreading ashes on the rink.

“If you saw the little bit of the amount that I actually got on there, the Zamboni took care of it round one,” Ryan Clark said.

Clark attended the Avalanche game at Denver’s Ball Arena on Jan. 8, where he decided to honor his late friend by pouring some of his ashes over the glass and onto the ice.

“The usher asked me, ‘What was that?’ I gotta be honest with you. It was my friend. ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well he passed away. Yesterday was his service and I spread some of his ashes out there,’” Clark recalled.

Avalanche watch parties will be 21-up at McGregor Square

Clark said he was then brought to the arena’s concourse, where he spoke with security. He was ultimately escorted out of the building.

“I knew what I did was considered wrong. I owned up to it the second it happened,” Clark said.

Soon afterward, Clark received a letter in the mail, informing him that he was not welcome at Ball Arena for any Avalanche games for the remainder of the season. That was before he knew the Avalanche would be playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, Clark said he would still do it all over again.

“If you’ve ever seen ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like this is just the hockey version. So when they’re at home and they need a little assistance, my boy’s out there to assist,” Clark said.

Friends bonding over a love of hockey

Clark’s best friend is Kyle Stark. The two met while working at King Soopers in 2009 and became roommates. Stark was the best man at Clark’s wedding.

The pair bonded over their love of hockey. According to Clark, Stark just “eats, sleeps, breathes hockey.”

“[During the] 2018-2019 season, Kyle and I actually were able to scrape together [some money] and we were season-ticket holders,” Clark said.

However, Stark died suddenly just days before Christmas.

“If he was still here, we’d probably be at the stadium. We’d be doing what we had to to get the thousand-dollars-to-sit-up-top tickets,” Clark said.

Colorado preps for 10,000 on illegal, monthlong campout

Clark said he believes his friend is now watching over the Avalanche as they fight to bring the Stanley Cup trophy to Denver.

“I’d like to think in my heart that yeah, he’s out there flying with those guys down the ice, and when one of the other guys gets it from the other team, he’s throwing an extra elbow up against the glass there to get them back,” Clark said.

Clark said it has been tough watching the playoffs at home without his best friend, but being able to talk about Stark again feels good.

“It’s fantastic to be able to talk about him. Because the last few months have just kind of been, this or that, and then when the playoffs hit, that’s when I wish he was here. I really, really wish he was here at this point,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Bojangles closed for multiple health code violations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem Bojangles was shut down on Wednesday for multiple health code violations, according to a health department closure document. The Bojangles is located at 3411 Olivers Crossing Drive and has had its permit to operate suspended. “You must cease operations immediately and cannot operate your establishment while your permit is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Woman killed in overnight shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an overnight shooting near the Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. Saturday near 4100 Dinglewood Ave. Officers said an adult woman was found lying in the street with an apparent […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in shooting near University City, police say

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a shooting near University City overnight Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. This was initially classified as a homicide investigation and changed to a death investigation shortly thereafter, CMPD said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. near 7300 Neal Road near the University […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Ice Rink#The Colorado Avalanche#Ball Arena
Fox 46 Charlotte

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
ECONOMY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Woman dies in hospital after NC shooting, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has died after being shot in High Point. The High Point Police Department says officers were sent to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue due to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She died at the hospital from her injuries. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Undercover drug bust in Mooresville leads to arrests

IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A pair in Mooresville are facing drug charges following an undercover operation, the Iredell County Sheriff said Monday. Deputies say they began a drug investigation last Friday on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville. Undercover operatives were able to buy crystal meth directly from the home of 47-year-old Mooresville resident Christine […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Robbery suspect arrested in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A robbery suspect who stole a number of items from cars including three guns has been arrested, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies began investigating a series of break-ins dating back to May 31 near Old Plank Road. A four-wheel motorcycle, lawn equipment, and three guns […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

8-year-old dies after DWI crash in NC, police confirm

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A child has died after a DWI crash in Lexington. The crash happened on Tuesday just before 10 a.m. near Fairway Drive in Lexington. According to officers, a 2010 Pontiac G6 had crashed into the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck parked on the road so state crews […]
LEXINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy