Pastor'sCorner: Why? No, seriously … why?

Throughout June we’ve been exploring the book of Acts together looking at stories of the early church. However, like all good things, it must come to an end. Today we’ll be looking as the church grew up speaking directly to a core part of what makes us human — one of the first questions we learn early in life, the question of why.

We’ll begin with Paul in Athens when he is brought to their public court, the Areopagus, to share why he is sharing God’s Word and the story of Christ: “Paul then stood up in the meeting of the Areopagus and said: 'People of Athens! I see that in every way you are very religious. For as I walked around and looked carefully at your objects of worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: to an unknown god…'” (Acts 17:22-23, NIV).

The question why is the reason we innately seek religion.

Every recorded civilization has sought to answer why questions. Why do we exist? Why do bad things happen? The core of any religion is an answer to why questions. Even atheism, which I argue is a religion (it has a core set of beliefs), seeks to answer the same questions, just with very different answers. For only religion that can answer the why questions. The Athenians, acknowledging both the importance and difficulty of the why questions build a statue to an unknown god, proclaiming possible answers that may or may not even exist.

So Paul responds with his answer to the why questions, see if you can pick out how many why questions he is answering in this short sermon:

“The God who made the world and everything in it is the Lord of heaven and earth and does not live in temples built by human hands. And he is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything. Rather, he himself gives everyone life and breath and everything else. From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth … God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us … For he has set a day when he will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed. He has given proof of this to everyone by raising him from the dead” (Acts 17:24-31).

Paul succinctly answers many why questions. Why do we exist? Why do we seek religion? Why do we ask why? Why would Jesus die? Why is his resurrection important?

The thing is, answering why questions doesn’t always come easy for us. One of the largest reasons so many churches in our country are struggling is because we struggle answering those same questions to people in our everyday lives.

Perhaps we hear the questions and simply stay silent. Or perhaps unless we are asked directly, we assume it is not our place to share our beliefs. One of Paul’s greatest strengths is that he was never scared to share his beliefs, especially in places where he knew most people did not agree with him.

I preached a sermon speaking to these questions on Acts 17 on May 15 of this year, just a little more than a month ago. Around this point in the sermon, I challenged the congregation to stand up, come forward, and share their belief, how they would answer some of these why questions.

An unplanned invitation to come forward and testify is not a regular occurrence in most Presbyterian churches. Yet after only a few moments someone stood up and came forward. Then another person, and another, and another. I was incredibly thankful for each person who came forward and shared that day, yet it is also important to remember that church should be the easiest place to share our beliefs.

Where it most matters, as Paul shows us throughout the book of Acts, is to be ready to share our beliefs, our why answers, out in the world.

As we’ve covered some of the stories of the early church in Acts this month my prayer for you is a rediscovered passion for you to share your story, your beliefs, your faith outside church walls. Amen.

Rev. Dan Robertson pastors at First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury