Record heat is possible today
Friday will see some extreme heat with highs reaching 100 degrees.
“The first Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Friday morning through the day for the metro New Orleans area and neighboring parishes. Heat indices will be dangerous and may top 112 degrees. With today's high of 100 this could be the first time we hit the triple digits in the New Orleans metro since 2016! The record high at the airport in Kenner is 101 degrees set in 2009,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
FRIDAY : EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING & HEAT ADVISORY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid. 20% showers and storms Low: S 81, N 76. High: 100.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid. 20% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 98.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 95.
MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 94.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 93.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 92.
