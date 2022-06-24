ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Record heat is possible today

WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVVOf_0gKo9P5y00

Friday will see some extreme heat with highs reaching 100 degrees.

“The first Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Friday morning through the day for the metro New Orleans area and neighboring parishes. Heat indices will be dangerous and may top 112 degrees. With today's high of 100 this could be the first time we hit the triple digits in the New Orleans metro since 2016! The record high at the airport in Kenner is 101 degrees set in 2009,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

FRIDAY : EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING & HEAT ADVISORY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid. 20% showers and storms  Low: S 81, N 76. High: 100.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid. 20% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 98.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 95.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 94.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 93.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. Hot, humid. 40% showers and storms. Low: S 81, N 75. High: 92.

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

