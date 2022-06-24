ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Hanks Talks 'Elvis,' 'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Forrest Gump' & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Powered by RedCircle

Tom Hanks is here. You read that correctly. Tom Hanks himself joins ReelBlend to promote his new film Elvis (also starring Austin Butler). Mr. Tom Hanks was generous enough with his time to share stories from across his career, including breaking down some of the moments and cast reactions to filming Saving Private Ryan’s famous opening. He also gives some fantastic advice for young actors and shares an incredible moment from working with Paul Newman on Road to Perdition which informs how he approaches his fellow actors even to this day. The wonderful stories don’t end there, so strap in and enjoy.

Following our interview, we give our reviews for Elvis and even discuss our favorite Tom Hanks movies of all time.

Timestamps (approx. only)

00:08:19 - Tom Hanks Interview

00:55:22 - Box Office Reactions

01:09:57 - This Week In Movies

01:13:59 - Elvis Review

01:28:36 - Our Favorite Tom Hanks Movies

01:48:11 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership , which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

Adam Sandler Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down Role As The Villain In ‘Billy Madison’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.
CELEBRITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Elvis
Person
Ryan
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Paul Newman
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Insulted One Iconic Clint Eastwood Film

John Wayne and Clint Eastwood are probably the first two names you think of when thinking about iconic Western film stars. However, these two did not get along and John infamously trashed one of Clint’s most popular Westerns. Clint starred in a trilogy of films that ended with the...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forrest Gump#Mr Tom#Film Star#Reelblend#Blenders
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Brings ‘1883’s Faith Hill to Tears as He Reveals John Dutton’s Untold Backstory

Placing her hand on her chest, Faith Hill was moved to tears as Kevin Costner revealed the Yellowstone history we haven’t seen. Last week, Costner, Hill, and Tim McGraw traveled to London to support the international debut of Paramount+. For married superstars Hill and McGraw, this meant revisiting their brilliant portrayals of 1883’s ancestral Duttons, Margaret and James. For Costner, however, it meant a hefty departure from ongoing Yellowstone Season 5 filming in Montana.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Dean Butler Once Revealed His Favorite Episode

Nearly 40 years after “Little House on the Prairie” came to an end, Dean Butler revealed which episode of the classic TV series is his all-time favorite. While speaking to the Daily Planet in June 2021, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shared the episodes that he’s particularly fond of. “As far as episodes I’m not in, at the end of the first season, there’s a two-part episode called ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd,’ Butler explained. “I think this is one of the finest episodes in the history of the series. There is just something beautiful in the storytelling about that.”
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
120K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy