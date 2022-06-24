ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Pediatricians' Group Urges Parents to Get Youngest Kids Vaccinated Against COVID

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIgLZ_0gKo8fIv00

FRIDAY, June 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Now that a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for kids under age 5, a leading medical group urges parents to discuss it with their health care provider.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests that parents ask their children's doctor or other clinician any questions they may have and learn how they can get the shots. One-on-one conversations with doctors who know their kids are the best way to get factual information , the AAP said.

"Parents have been waiting a long time to vaccinate their youngest children so they can get the same protection against serious illness and hospitalization that the rest of us have been offered," said AAP President Dr. Moira Szilagyi.

She noted that the wait and worry have been especially hard on families as they adjusted their activities to keep kids safe through the pandemic.

"COVID vaccination for this age group is one more tool parents now have in their toolbox to help their children thrive," Szilagyi said in an AAP news release.

After the June 18 approval of two COVID vaccines for young children, the academy updated its vaccine recommendations .

AAP now recommends all kids aged 6 months and older who do not have contraindications get a COVID vaccine authorized for their age group. This includes primary series and boosters as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For children under 5 , families may choose either the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Yvonne "Bonnie" Maldonado, chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases, noted that both are safe and offer good protection against severe illness.

"Millions of children and teens have been vaccinated, and we know a lot about how safe and effective the vaccines are in older age groups," she said in the release. "The data are also very reassuring in this youngest age group."

The academy is launching two new public service announcements in English and Spanish that encourage parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about any health questions they have.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has vaccine information for kids and teens .

SOURCE: American Academy of Pediatrics, news release, June 21, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatricians#Covid 19 Vaccine#Age Groups#Healthday#Aap
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy