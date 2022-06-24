ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Kenner police chase ends with one officer shooting a suspect

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

Kenner Police officers chase two suspects into River Ridge in Jefferson Parish and one officer shoots one suspect in the foot during the pursuit.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kenner Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Susan Park area.  The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

The pursuit ended in the 600 block of S. Cumberland when the driver and a passenger bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers continued to pursue both suspects, and during the foot pursuit, one suspect pulled a handgun.  One Kenner Police officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect in his leg.

That suspect was then taken into custody, while the other suspect was captured nearby a short time later.

The sheriff’s office says both suspects are expected to face charges including aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer, in addition to various traffic-related offenses resulting from the pursuit.

