ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Toyota recalls hundreds of electric cars over wheel that could come off

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRGmz_0gKo7zB400

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Recent Recalls:

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model’s name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars, according to Toyota.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

Demand for electric cars is expected to continue growing, especially with gas prices soaring recently, amid worries about inflation and the war in Ukraine, and as people around the world become more conscious about climate change and the environment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Former Columbia County band teacher pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A former Columbia County teacher has plead guilty in court after having an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. According to authorities, Anthony Alberti tried to begin a sexual relationship with a student while he was a band instructor at Evans High School in 2020. Authorities say that Judge Blanchard sentenced Alberti to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

FBI raids Hephzibah church, connected to Liberty County church raid

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The FBI is executing a court authorized search warrant at Assembly of Prayer. The church is located at 2952 Old Tobacco Road in Hephzibah. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting the FBI in this exercise. The FBI has also confirmed that this raid is directly connected to the […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
freightwaves.com

A ‘Great Purge’ is pushing small truckers out of business at an unprecedented rate

Chris Tucker needed to move some hot tubs. It seemed like a good gig for his network of small truckers. The Winchester, Kentucky-based owner of Full Coverage Freight, a truck brokerage, recently advertised to truck drivers on a load board that it had a shipment of hot tubs headed from Seattle to a small town in the middle of Wisconsin. The rate came out to under $2 a mile, which Tucker thought was low. He expected drivers to haggle with his company to get paid at least $2.50 a mile, or about $1,000 more for the gig.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Bz4x#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#Target#Fda#Ev
WJBF

Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide. A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 […]
JACKSON, GA
WJBF

FBI raids 2 Georgia churches, including Hinesville House of Prayer

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Georgia churches, one in Hinesville and another in the Augusta area were being raided by the FBI. Thursday morning, FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in the 2500 block of Airport Road around 8 a.m. Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJBF

WANTED: RCSO searching for woman accused of Armed Robbery at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a violent woman. Authorities say 49-year-old Verneka Petrice Ware is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault at the Augusta Mall on June 21st. The 80-year-old victim was in the Macy’s parking lot when she was confronted. The victim told […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
CVS
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Walmart
CNBC

Every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric by 2040, says Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods

Even Exxon Mobil thinks electric vehicles are the future. The oil giant is predicting that by 2040, every new passenger car sold in the world will be electric, CEO Darren Woods told CNBC's David Faber in an interview. In 2021, just 9% of all passenger car sales were electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, according to market research company Canalys. That number is up 109% from 2020 says Canalys.
ECONOMY
WJBF

Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating fatal accident

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that took place on Saturday night. Cortez Holden, 30 years old of Augusta, GA, was driving a Dodge Ram Truck when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times on Jimmy Dyess Parkway at Belair Road.  Holden was not […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

18-year-old shot at North Augusta Kroger

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta Public Safety is investigating a shooting at the Kroger on Knox Avenue. According to an incident report, authorities responded to the supermarket just after 11 p.m. Friday, June 24. Two men flagged down officers after hearing what sounded like fireworks coming from behind the store. One witness said […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Siblings drown at Lake Thurmond, identities released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A tragic Thursday evening at Lake Thurmond. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed to WJBF that three siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area. They’ve been identified as as 22-year-old Raven Powell, 4-year-old Mason Powell, and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell. Their body’s are being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Aiken County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting at Aiken home

Aiken, SC (WJBF)– The Aiken County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened at a home on Wadley Drive on Sunday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the home around 1:30pm for a report of shots fired. Once the deputies arrived, they found three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced deceased, […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One dead and six injured in South Georgia shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — An early morning shooting in Blakely left one person dead and six others injured. According to the Blakely Police Department, officers were at North Church St. and Washington Avenue when they heard numerous gunshots down North Church Street, near a densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments. When officers […]
BLAKELY, GA
WJBF

15-month-old dead after exposure to Fentanyl, other drugs

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On June 25, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. It was reported to ACCPD that a 15-month-old child that was receiving treatment at the hospital tested positive for exposure to Fentanyl, Opiates, and Benzodiazapine. Authorities were later informed that the child died. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man wanted for questioning in reference to Circle K theft on Peach Orchard Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this man wanted for questioning in reference to a Theft. According to authorities, the theft incident happened on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Circle K located on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta. Authorities say if anyone has any information concerning the identity […]
WJBF

Savannah man seeking millions in COVID-19 relief funding and charged with fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga (WJBF) – A man has been indicted on multiple charges alleging his involvement as the leader in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding. Bernard Okojie, 40, was accused of faking businesses and laundering money. According to authorities, Okojie has been charged in a newly unsealed indictment with Conspiracy to Commit […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy