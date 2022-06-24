ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's Spy Kids reboot adds Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi to cast

Netflix's Spy Kids movie has cast its new secret agent family. Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and Connor Esterson have joined the line-up of Robert Rodriguez's reboot , per Deadline .

The plot of the new film involves a game developer who releases a virus that allows him to take control of technology – and he's accidentally helped in his plan by the children of the world's best spies. The kids then become secret agents to rescue the planet and their parents. Robert Rodriguez is directing, writing, and producing the new film, with Racer Max co-writing.

Gina Rodriguez has voice roles in Big Mouth and the Batman Unburied podcast, and appears in Prime Video's I Want You Back. Levi, meanwhile, will reprise his role as the adult version of Billy Batson in DC's upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Carganilla has acted in Yes Day and The Chair, while Esterson is a newcomer.

The Spy Kids series is made up of four movies and an animated TV show. All four films were directed and scripted by Robert Rodriguez, with Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara playing the children Carmen and Juni, and Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino playing their secret agent parents.

Robert Rodriguez recently helmed 3 episodes of Star Wars spin-off The Book of Boba Fett , but it's unclear if he'll return to direct any of The Mandalorian season 3 . He also recently directed the film We Can Be Heroes for Netflix, which stars Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The new Spy Kids movie doesn't have a release date just yet, but while you wait, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies streaming now.

