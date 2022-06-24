This Last of Us 2 player proves you really can be John Wick in the post-apocalypse

One smooth Last of Us 2 player has turned Ellie and Abby into John Wick.

Just below, you can see a clip from prolific gameplay generator SunhiLegend, who's long been known for putting together stylish clips from various action games. This time, the user has turned their attention to Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2, showcasing both Ellie and Abby going absolutely ballistic with an arsenal of weapons.

The first part of the video takes place as Ellie explores the Seattle TV station area, running into a group of armed WLF soldiers and dispatching them with bottles, shotguns, and knives. As for Abby, the WLF fighter goes berserk on a group of infected instead of human enemies, taking them out with precision rifle shots and brutal curb stomps.

This gameplay looks a whole lot different to that of the original Last of Us, as countless Twitter users have noted in the replies. Yes, that's undoubtedly the work of SunhiLegend, but it's interesting to note that this is well what The Last of Us Remake could look like when it launches later this year in September for the PS5 .

Aside from getting an obvious visual upgrade, the remake of Naughty Dog's 2013 game is getting a gameplay overhaul, to bring it more in line with the 2020 sequel. It'll sport " modernized gameplay " and "improved controls" according to studio head Neil Druckmann, meaning the remake should play a lot like the game we're seeing here.

