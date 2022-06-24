State Board Of Education Says TPS Violated House Bill 1775

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma Veteran Affair Health Care System has started to teach Veterans to play the guitar as a form of music therapy. “Music therapy is something I’ve wanted to offer our Veterans ever since I took this position,” said Dr. Nathan Williams, Whole Health Clinical Director. “So when I learned about an open call to apply for a pilot program with Challenge America, I sent in our application. I’m excited to say that we were one of only five VAs selected to participate this year and the only VA site to offer the music retreat exclusively to women Veterans.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO