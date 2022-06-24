ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

State Board Of Education Says TPS Violated House Bill 1775

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Board of Education says Tulsa Public Schools violated House Bill 1775, the new state law that regulates how districts teach about...

www.news9.com

Comments / 1

sincerely yours
3d ago

stop asking why there is a lack of teachers when their is a constant attack on education. you failed to mention details of the training material

Reply
2
 

pryorinfopub.com

Get prepared to vote tomorrow in Oklahoma

Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Jun 28 Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District Election

The 1st Congressional District of Oklahoma covers all or part of Rogers County, Tulsa County, Wagoner County, Washington County, Creek County. All U.S. House districts, including the 1st Congressional District of Oklahoma, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 28, 2022, and a primary runoff is scheduled for August 23, 2022. The filing deadline was April 15, 2022.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Downtown demonstration against abortion ruling

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The decision from the high court had been expected for weeks, but it did little to dampen the fury when it was finally released. "My body my choice!" shouted one woman. Demonstrators first gathered at the corner outside of the downtown library... "Keep your laws...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa religious leaders divided on abortion ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In the battle between church and state, Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and abolishing a 50-year precedent for abortion rights is seen as a major victory for the church. But not every church sees it as a victory. There is a wide...
TULSA, OK
#Tps#Accreditation#Tulsa Public Schools#House
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System introduces music therapy program to Veterans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Eastern Oklahoma Veteran Affair Health Care System has started to teach Veterans to play the guitar as a form of music therapy. “Music therapy is something I’ve wanted to offer our Veterans ever since I took this position,” said Dr. Nathan Williams, Whole Health Clinical Director. “So when I learned about an open call to apply for a pilot program with Challenge America, I sent in our application. I’m excited to say that we were one of only five VAs selected to participate this year and the only VA site to offer the music retreat exclusively to women Veterans.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Broken Arrow residents react to Roe v. Wade ruling

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 went to the Broken Arrow Rose District and spoke with people who say they favor the Supreme Courts decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. James Wallace, supporter of Roe v. Wade: “I believe in family values, I’m pretty conservative. So I feel like it was a pretty good decision but still should end up in the states for them to select how they want to go forward with it.”
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement celebrating the court's opinion:. I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First-of-its-kind bridge installed in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday. The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.
SAPULPA, OK
foodsafetynews.com

First lawsuit filed against Daily Harvest

A Tulsa, OK resident is the first to sue Daily Harvest over its contaminated “Frech Lentil + Leek Crumbles” product. The first plaintiff is Carol Ann Ready, suing New York-based Daily Harvest in federal court for the Southern District of New York. Daily Harvest has received approximately 470...
TULSA, OK
K. Revs

Opinion: White Profit from Black Trauma in Tulsa, OK

Before we go any further, I want to make something abundantly clear. Black history absolutely should be recognized, acknowledged, and discussed by other races. As should the history of any race of people. This article is not about gatekeeping Black tragedy. It’s about the insensitivity of profiting from it.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow ‘GO Bond’ sale set for July 19

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A proposed list of more than 22 projects will be funded through the sale of the $40,000,000 in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2022 on July 19, the city of Broken Arrow announced this week. Under General Council Business at their June 20 meeting, the Broken...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

RoeFest taking place in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RoeFest will take place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dream Keepers Park. Here's a list of what can be expected at the festival:. Local artists selling their work to raise money for Roe Fund. Full line up of live music...
TULSA, OK

