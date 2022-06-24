ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins Shut Out Guardians

willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota...

www.willmarradio.com

fox9.com

Minnesota Town Ball sluggers raise money for girl needing heart surgery

UNION HILL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On a weekend of baseball across Minnesota, there are games with fun and games with meaning. The Minnesota Twins command a lot of attention and sell a lot of tickets. But miles away at the Union Hill ballpark, some of the best sluggers from Minnesota town ball teams stepped up to the plate for a home run derby where the top prize is knowing they helped a little girl with a broken heart.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A busy Saturday night in Minneapolis turned dangerous.Police say shots were fired in a crowd of people just after 11 p.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge, on the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. Police say it was not an organized event."Our preliminary information indicates that, like many groups do on a Saturday night, they gathered together to interact with one another and enjoy a summer evening," said Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten. "There are many gatherings that occurred [Saturday night] that were of no issue."Four people were injured, with one -- a 34-year-old...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
insideradio.com

KTLK Minneapolis Morning Co-Host Drew Lee Dies Suddenly.

Drew Lee, one-half of the “Justice & Drew” morning show on iHeartMedia news/talk KTLK-AM Minneapolis (1130), passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. A cause of death has not been revealed. "This is the hardest thing that I have ever had to do in my entire radio career," co-host...
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Jason DeRusha Exits WCCO-TV: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
#Guardians
bulletin-news.com

Twin Cities Attorney Looks into Minnesota’s Links to the Watergate Scandal

Despite the fact that the Watergate Hotel is more than a thousand miles away, Twin Cities attorney Marshall Tanick has been touring the metropolitan area this summer to give presentations on Minnesota’s connections to the notorious incident in American political history that contributed to the ouster of a sitting president.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jason DeRusha signs off after 19 years at WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS – Jason DeRusha was one of the first faces you saw in the morning, while drinking your coffee and getting ready for work.He's a man of many talents and has filled many roles at WCCO: Morning anchor, mid-day Anchor, weekend anchor, general assignment reporter, and Good Question reporter. But the roles he will be most remembered for is colleague, mentor and friend.MORE: Jason DeRusha's top 4 favorite stories at WCCOFormer WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman. "I think you know that giving you a hard time on TV was absolutely one the highlight of my eight years in Minnesota," said former...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Twins
willmarradio.com

Zebra mussels found in Long Lake near Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Long Lake, which is near Willmar in Kandiyohi County. A lake property owner contacted the DNR after his daughter found a zebra mussel attached to a rock while swimming in the lake. DNR invasive species specialists conducted a snorkel search of two areas of the 1,568-acre lake. They found a single zebra mussel at each location.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Four shot, none arrested in "chaotic scene" at Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Four people were injured during a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. Police say multiple shots were reported just after 11:00 P-M Saturday and officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Multiple fights broke out among the large crowd gathered in the area. Investigators are unsure if there is any relation between the four people injured. The incident happened just as a crowd of people had gathered, but say it was not a scheduled event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam

MINNEAPOLIS – An eaglet that many have been watching on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam took her first flight, or fledge, Thursday morning.She is just a little over 13 weeks old, which puts her right on schedule.DNR wildlife experts say she is showing great strength and flight control, especially in handling the wind gusts in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS decision turns Minnesota into Midwest island of abortion access

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A woman's choice to terminate a pregnancy is no longer a right granted in all 50 states. "Today is an absolutely devastating and horrible day," Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States lamented in a news conference. "Because the right to abortion is no longer constitutionally protected by federal law it now depends on where you live as to whether or not you can have an abortion or whether you have to travel to another state." Indeed, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows roughly 10% of patients seeking abortions in Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Trial begins Monday for man accused of shooting youth baseball coach to death on Highway 169

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The trial of accused Highway 169 shooter Jamal Smith is getting underway. Jury selection in the case starts today. Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the death of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton in July 2021. Investigators say Smith shot Boughton following traffic dispute while their vehicles were traveling down the highway in Plymouth. Boughton was struck in the head and died in the vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Numerous severe storms likely in Minnesota Friday night

After flooding rains soaked parts of central Minnesota Thursday night through Friday morning, another round of heavy rain and severe storms is expected to blast through Minnesota Friday night through Saturday morning. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed all but extreme northeast Minnesota under a threat for severe storms, with...
MINNESOTA STATE

