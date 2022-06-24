ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NHL fan banned from Colorado Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on the ice

By Ashley Michels, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v43Lm_0gKo6PdF00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A self-proclaimed “die-hard” fan of the Colorado Avalanche has been banned from attending the NHL team’s games for the rest of the season after he was caught spreading ashes on the rink.

“If you saw the little bit of the amount that I actually got on there, the Zamboni took care of it round one,” Ryan Clark said.

Clark attended the Avalanche game at Denver’s Ball Arena on Jan. 8, where he decided to honor his late friend by pouring some of his ashes over the glass and onto the ice.

“The usher asked me, ‘What was that?’ I gotta be honest with you. It was my friend. ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Well he passed away. Yesterday was his service and I spread some of his ashes out there,’” Clark recalled.

Pilot reports seeing jet pack near LAX … again

Clark said he was then brought to the arena’s concourse, where he spoke with security. He was ultimately escorted out of the building.

“I knew what I did was considered wrong. I owned up to it the second it happened,” Clark said.

Soon afterward, Clark received a letter in the mail, informing him that he was not welcome at Ball Arena for any Avalanche games for the remainder of the season. That was before he knew the Avalanche would be playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, Clark said he would still do it all over again.

“If you’ve ever seen ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like this is just the hockey version. So when they’re at home and they need a little assistance, my boy’s out there to assist,” Clark said.

Friends bonding over a love of hockey

Clark’s best friend is Kyle Stark. The two met while working at King Soopers in 2009 and became roommates. Stark was the best man at Clark’s wedding.

The pair bonded over their love of hockey. According to Clark, Stark just “eats, sleeps, breathes hockey.”

“[During the] 2018-2019 season, Kyle and I actually were able to scrape together [some money] and we were season-ticket holders,” Clark said.

However, Stark died suddenly just days before Christmas.

“If he was still here, we’d probably be at the stadium. We’d be doing what we had to to get the thousand-dollars-to-sit-up-top tickets,” Clark said.

Clark said he believes his friend is now watching over the Avalanche as they fight to bring the Stanley Cup trophy to Denver.

“I’d like to think in my heart that yeah, he’s out there flying with those guys down the ice, and when one of the other guys gets it from the other team, he’s throwing an extra elbow up against the glass there to get them back,” Clark said.

Clark said it has been tough watching the playoffs at home without his best friend, but being able to talk about Stark again feels good.

“It’s fantastic to be able to talk about him. Because the last few months have just kind of been, this or that, and then when the playoffs hit, that’s when I wish he was here. I really, really wish he was here at this point,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning

Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […] The post Avalanche’s Cale Makar drops brutally honest take on refs’ controversial call in Game 5 vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
FOX8 News

Pittsylvania Co. officials investigating shooting as homicide; 1 dead, 7 hurt

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Officials released new information about the deadly shooting that happened during a large party in Pittsylvania County early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, authorities were notified about a shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left eight people injured, including two who were in critical condition, according […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Arena#Ice Rink#The Colorado Avalanche#Ball Arena
FOX8 News

Woman carjacked in Winston-Salem parking deck, police say

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked vehicle in a parking desk on North Church Street and was in the process of shutting her door when the suspect approached her and blocked the door from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot at Burger King in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem Burger King on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Burger King Location at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway at 9:56 p.m. on Friday night after getting reports about a shooting in the area. At the […]
FOX8 News

Former Randolph County Schools employee charged with exploitation, indecent liberties in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called on May 29 about “sexual offense allegations” against Adam David Duncan, 38. Duncan is a former employee of Randolph County School System. According to representatives from […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices go down just in time for July 4th

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The price of a gallon of gasoline actually is going down – just in time for the Independence Day weekend – and with the possibility of further improvement. Travelers on vacation and intending to travel to celebrate the long weekend – July 4th falls on Monday, if you hadn’t noticed, and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Old Walkertown Road and Davis Road at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a magnitude […]
ELGIN, SC
FOX8 News

Protests erupt in Greensboro after SCOTUS ruling

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly 200 people gathered in downtown Greensboro in front of the Guilford County Court House to voice their opinion on the Supreme court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. The abortion-rights protest was organized by abortion organizers and started at 7 p.m. and lasted until 8:30 p.m. Both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly targeting Hispanic people in Winston-Salem rental scams, police believe he could have more victims

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after police allege he scammed multiple people looking for rental homes. According to Winston-Salem police, they received a report on August 17, 2020 about 29-year-old Khalil Rynes entering a “rental agreement” with a person for a home on 1900 East Third Street. A warrant was issued […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot after gunfire at ‘large party’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been shot after attending a “large party” that ended in gunfire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police came to the 400-block of East Monmouth Street at around 12:38 a.m. on Saturday morning after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, responding officers discovered a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot dead on Orlando Street identified by Greensboro police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a man’s death after receiving a call about a person down on Orlando Street in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, they were called to the 1600 block of Orlando Street around 1 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found Kamrean Dale Locklear, 18, who had been shot one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in the neck in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the neck after a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 3600 block of Bates Drive after getting reports of a shooting in the area at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday morning. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy