Todd Dery says you are going to have no problems with Ochai Agbaji

Todd Dery joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk Guards baseball and Ochai Agbaji! They start with the NBA draft and what Todd's thoughts are on the fit with Ochai Agbaji and where the Cavs will potentially plug him into the rotation. They dive deep into the Ochai Agbaji story, then they dive into the Guardians game against Minnesota from yesterday afternoon.