Hartford City, IN

Hartford City woman fatally injured when train hits SUV in Madison County

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A Hartford City woman died this week after her SUV was struck by a train in northern Madison County.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department , Beverly N. Norwood, 81, stopped at a railroad crossing near Madison County roads 1800-N and 150-E about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and then pulled into the path of the southbound train.

Norwood was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital in Anderson, and was flown by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where she died.

The fatality is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's crash investigation team.

Summitville police and Van Buren Township firefighters also responded to the scene.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Hartford City woman fatally injured when train hits SUV in Madison County

