ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Brighton Interested In Liam Delap Who Could Be Used In Marc Cucurella Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4NfQ_0gKo5Ybz00

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap. Brighton are looking to strengthen ahead of the new season and believe academy man Liam Delap could go a long way in helping them do that.

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap. Brighton are looking to strengthen ahead of the new season and believe academy man Liam Delap could go a long way in helping them do that.

Manchester City are in negotiations with Brighton already over the signing of full-back Marc Cucurella, and Liam Delap may be used in negotiations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnsO1_0gKo5Ybz00
Liam Delap in action for Manchester City

(Photo by Ben Early/News Images/Sipa USA)

According to MailSport , Liam Delap could be available as a loan option for the Seagulls. Brighton are interested in bringing him in to the club.

Manchester City have been in negotiations for Marc Cucurella a number of weeks now, and hope to have it done just before pre-season starts.

Liam Delap was originally linked with a move to Vincent Kompany's Burnley, with team mate Taylor Harwood-Bellis almost gone to the Clarets on loan himself.

But a Premier League move may entice Liam Delap more, as the striker has already proved he can score for Manchester City's first team.

Liam Delap is on duty for England at the under-19 Euros at the minute, so any negotiations with the player may have to wait until he returns.

Brighton are certainly interested, and it could be an interesting move for the 19-year old.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Ferguson said United signed me to help win the Champions League'

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves says Sir Alex Ferguson told him he was signed to "help win the Champions League." Hargreaves signed for the Red Devils in 2007 with Ferguson in search of his second European Cup success after defeating Bayern Munich in 1999. Hargreaves told the Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham hold talks over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma with his club 'willing to sell for around £40m' - after star impressed in Spain last season and attracted interest from Man United and Liverpool

West Ham have held discussions over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma. The pacy Holland international has enjoyed another successful season in Spain and attracted plenty of interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Reports in Spain claim Villarreal could be willing to sell for around...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#England#Brighton Hove Albion#Mailsport#Clarets
CBS Sports

Gareth Bale to sign with LAFC: Former Real Madrid attacker on his way to MLS, per report

With his deal with Real Madrid expiring, Gareth Bale's next destination is going to be Los Angeles with LAFC. according to Tom Bogert. Bale will sign a 12 month deal with Los Angeles FC that will run from this summer's transfer window until next summer which will encompass half of the MLS season. A short term destination makes sense for Bale who is presumably looking to maintain fitness ahead of the November World Cup in Qatar. Cardiff City was another destination under consideration as well as Getafe which would have allowed the Welshman to stay in Madrid.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Dean Bouzanis: Reading sign former Sutton goalkeeper

Reading have signed Australian goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis on a three-year contract. The 31-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Sutton United, helping them win promotion to the EFL for the first time in 2021. He played 53 games last season to help them to eighth place in League Two.
WORLD
theScore

Report: Jesus on verge of joining Arsenal on 5-year deal

It's just a matter of time before Gabriel Jesus' blockbuster transfer to Arsenal is finalized. After agreeing to pay Manchester City £45 million for the Brazilian forward, Arsenal struck a deal to sign Jesus to a five-year contract that runs until 2027, reports Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian. Terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy