Report: Brighton Interested In Liam Delap Who Could Be Used In Marc Cucurella Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap. Brighton are looking to strengthen ahead of the new season and believe academy man Liam Delap could go a long way in helping them do that.

Manchester City are in negotiations with Brighton already over the signing of full-back Marc Cucurella, and Liam Delap may be used in negotiations.

Liam Delap in action for Manchester City (Photo by Ben Early/News Images/Sipa USA)

According to MailSport , Liam Delap could be available as a loan option for the Seagulls. Brighton are interested in bringing him in to the club.

Manchester City have been in negotiations for Marc Cucurella a number of weeks now, and hope to have it done just before pre-season starts.

Liam Delap was originally linked with a move to Vincent Kompany's Burnley, with team mate Taylor Harwood-Bellis almost gone to the Clarets on loan himself.

But a Premier League move may entice Liam Delap more, as the striker has already proved he can score for Manchester City's first team.

Liam Delap is on duty for England at the under-19 Euros at the minute, so any negotiations with the player may have to wait until he returns.

Brighton are certainly interested, and it could be an interesting move for the 19-year old.

