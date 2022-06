Thanks to one persistent local, we might know when our favorite Buffalo blue cheese will finally be back in stock. Buffalo’s own Rootie’s Famous Gourmet Blue Cheese has been MIA from supermarkets for months. Frustrated wing lovers all over Western New York have resorted to hoarding bottles of it the rare times their local store has it on their shelves. Some have even (GASP) switched blue cheese brands just to make sure their wings aren’t completely naked this summer. There has even been some speculation out there that the Rootie’s company might not be doing well financially (a heartbreaking fact for many local businesses after the pandemic), leaving many to wonder if they’d ever get their hands on their precious Rootie’s blue cheese again.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO