The newest, weirdest summer treat is a ketchup-flavored popsicle

By CNN
 3 days ago
Courtesy of French's Ketchup and Happy Pops in Canada.

CNN — A Canadian ketchup brand has launched an unusual twist on a popular summer treat: Ketchup-flavored popsicles.

The popsicle was created in collaboration with Happy Pops, a Canadian ice pops brand focused on natural, gluten-free ingredients.

The savory tomato flavor of the popsicles comes from 100 percent Canadian tomatoes, says the news release.

“I love creating innovative treats that appeal to Canada’s diverse tastes,” said Happy Pops founder Leila Keshavjee in the release. “I started Happy Pops to bring all-natural, handcrafted flavour to Canadians, so French’s locally-grown ketchup is a perfect pairing.”

“I can’t wait for people to try this condiment-turned-popsicle.”

