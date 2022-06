ROME — Accused of threatening a housemate with a knife, a 36-year-old woman is facing a criminal charge, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Amanda L. Fatjo, of Rome, had been staying at another woman’s West Thomas Street residence for several months when she forced her way into the bathroom to confront her at about 7:45 a.m. June 9. Police said Fatjo pointed a knife at the other woman’s throat and demanded she leave the residence.

ROME, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO