ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Black clergy call for release of body camera footage of Herman Whitfield III's death while in custody

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFPO4_0gKo33eN00

Members of Indianapolis’ Black Church Coalition is calling for the city’s police department to release the full, unedited body camera footage capturing the fatal encounter between officers and Herman Whitfield III, who died in April during an apparent mental health crisis.

“We are asking for the unedited, complete, raw footage of the incident that led to the tragic death of Herman Whitfield III,” said Pastor Carlos Perkins, of Bethel Cathedral A.M.E. Church.

Whitfield, 39, died April 25 inside his parent’s home in northeast Indianapolis after being tased by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer during an apparent mental health crisis. His parents called 911 and told arriving officers he needed an ambulance. Police said Whitfield was moving throughout the house naked and was tased when he “moved quickly” toward an officer.

The Black Church Coalition’s request comes days after Whitfield’s family in a news conference announced the filing of a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city and several police officers. The suit called police’s use of force against the pianist unreasonable, excessive and deadly.

The attorneys representing Whitfield’s family also called for the public release of the footage from the body cameras worn by the five officers and one recruit trainee who responded to the home in the early morning hours of April 25. Indianapolis-based attorneys Richard Waples and Israel Nunez Cruz said they’ve reviewed the footage and it refutes the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s account about what happened during the encounter.

The Black Church Coalition told IndyStar they are siding with the family in that request.

The Indianapolis police department said Friday morning it would not comment on the issue because, "out of respect for the judicial process, we do not comment on pending litigation."

The critical incident video, which includes body camera footage, will be released soon, a department spokesperson said.

According to police, the officers who responded to the home found Whitfield roaming the halls and various rooms naked. At one point, he “moved quickly” toward an officer, and he was tased. Whitfield was placed in two pairs of handcuffs behind his back as he lay on his stomach. Shortly after, he became unresponsive. He died at a hospital not long after arriving.

Waples on Wednesday said the body camera footage shows another story. He said Whitfield told officers three times that he couldn‘t breathe as he was handcuffed on his stomach. By the third time, he became unresponsive.

Waples also said the footage shows Whitfield did not make an aggressive movement toward the officer, and they had their taser out and pointed already when they deployed it.

On Wednesday, Whitfield's parents highlighted their son's musical talent. The Indianapolis native is remembered as a gifted pianist. Herman Whitfield Jr. on Wednesday said his son composed his first symphony at eight or nine years old. He entered the piece into a contest with the Detroit Symphony, competing against college students and professors, and won.

Whitfield's death has revived calls from Indianapolis advocates for changes to how the city handles requests for help in times of mental health crises – calling for an approach that does not include police officers.

The Black Church Coalition and other clergy organizations renewed those calls in May during a news conference by reiterating their demands for a clinician-led mobile crisis response team.

Indianapolis currently deploys Mobile Crisis Assistant Teams (MCAT) made up of an officer trained on crisis intervention and a clinician who respond to certain situations. Those teams would not have been able to respond to the Whitfield’s home, as they only operate on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials said they are examining the possibility of a clinician-led team under MCAT that could respond at any hour.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

Comments / 8

Scott Allen
3d ago

Why does everyone need to see it right now. The people who need to have the body cam footage has it. That is the PD, prosecutor, the state police investigation team, and the families attorney. They have already said they will release the footage to the public when it is appropriate so why are they demanding it? just staring up trouble on a moot issue.

Reply(1)
3
46izabitch
3d ago

It doesn't matter. It will clearly show that he got everything he deserved and they're still gonna scream and cry police brutality!!! Then...here's the link to my gofundme.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Body Cameras#Mental Health#Black Church Coalition
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...
DETROIT, MI
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh's alleged hitman Curtis Smith arrested in South Carolina

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged hitman was arrested on Friday morning. Curtis Eddie Smith, who Murdaugh allegedly told authorities that he hired to shoot him, was arrested on Friday morning and is being held on at least one charge that was filed by the State Law Enforcement Division in South Carolina, according to Fox Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two preschool teachers arrested after parents viewed them allegedly abusing kids on nanny cam

Two preschool teachers in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, have been accused of child cruelty after they appeared to abuse two three-year-olds during a live broadcast from their classroom.Parents of the Parker Chaser Preschool in East Roswell said they rushed to the school on Thursday last week to confront the teachers after witnessing at least one child get mistreated. As WSBT-TV reported on Tuesday, the classroom was fitted with a so-called “nanny cam” broadcasting live to parents.Brant Duncan and Gloria Barghi said one girl’s hand was stood-on by a teacher and another girl had a knee in the back....
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
NBC News

Man allegedly hired in Alex Murdaugh's suicide plot is arrested again

A South Carolina man accused of assisting lawyer Alex Murdaugh with a failed suicide ploy to collect a $10 million life insurance policy was arrested again, authorities said. Curtis Edwards Smith, 61, was taken into custody Friday, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The charges include four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, and criminal conspiracy, NBC affiliate WCBD-TV of Charleston reported. It's unclear if the new charges are connected to the Murdaugh case.
CHARLESTON, SC
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy