Louisville police: 2 people killed early Friday morning in crash on Grade Lane

Two people died early Friday morning in a car crash in southern Jefferson County, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Seventh Division officers responded to a call of a single vehicle collision at about 2:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Grade Lane, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle had lost control of the car while driving southbound on Grade Lane between Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop and crashed into a concrete barrier, which caused the vehicle to catch fire, Mitchell said a preliminary investigation had found.

The two people killed, both females whose ages are not currently known, have not been identified.

LMPD's traffic unit is investigating the case, according to Mitchell.

This story will be updated.

