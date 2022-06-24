ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, NY

Pittsford man killed in motorcycle crash identified

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

A motorcyclist died from his injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville-West Henrietta Road, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Brendan Hurley on Thursday said that Tyler Hohman, 27, of Pittsford died at an area hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, on Scottsville-West Henrietta Road in Wheatland, just east of the village of Scottsville.

Further details of the crash were not available as deputies continue to investigate the crash. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash, Hurley said.

The crash temporarily closed a stretch of Scottsville-West Henrietta Road on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Pittsford man killed in motorcycle crash identified

