ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hell’s Kitchen Needs Housing, Not Objections or Delays

By Jeremiah Johnson
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 3 days ago

Op-Ed by Jeremiah Johnson.
Jeremiah Johnson is the director of the Center for New Liberalism, a housing advocate, and a Hell’s Kitchen resident for 10 years.

Next month, the City Council will vote on approving new housing in Hell’s Kitchen. At issue is a planned housing development on MTA land in Hell’s Kitchen called The Lirio. Christine Gorman and Aleta LaFargue wrote last week in W42ST , expressing their disapproval of the current plan and calling for further modifications and delay.  While I believe that community activists like these do great work, too often they’re also part of the problem and are a significant reason why Hell’s Kitchen and New York as a whole has a housing crisis.

There’s only one reason why housing is expensive in New York City – we don’t build enough of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOnxB_0gKo02sH00

The mayor’s recent publication— Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness — includes the above chart, which illustrates how little housing NYC builds.  While new housing completions exceeded population growth in the 50s, 60s and 70s — for the past four decades, increases in New York’s population have vastly outpaced housing growth. On the most basic level, this is the problem. New York has added millions of people and has not built enough housing to accommodate them.

It’s not rocket science — when the demand for housing increases greatly but the supply doesn’t increase, you end up with high rents and a housing crisis. The provision of new housing in New York is among the lowest the country per capita, compared to other American cities. The issue isn’t the type of housing being built, or where the housing is being built, whether or not there are affordable units, or any of those details. The issue is that New York has decades of not building enough housing of any kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVJp7_0gKo02sH00

Why is it so hard to build housing in New York?  Much of the blame lies on the process that development must go through here — it takes years and sometimes decades to get anything built. This is where community groups are often part of the problem. All too often, these community groups fight the development of new housing every step of the way.  They often try to stop any kind of new building, using NIMBY arguments about ‘community character’ or with concerns about parking, shadows, amenities, etc.

If they’re not trying to completely block the new housing, they will frequently have long lists of demands about what should be built – it must have this many units of this specific type. It must include this environmental effort, it must favor tenants from this group, it must have this amount of low-income and mixed-income units, it must be run by this non-profit and not that non-profit, etc.  These groups will stall the development any way possible, agitating at Community Boards, during City Council meetings, etc.

The end result is not that New York ends up with an abundance of beautiful and perfect low-income housing in the way that these groups describe. In reality, the end result is that very little gets built. What is eventually built takes years and years to ever come to fruition. In their W42ST article, Gorman and LaFargue described their objections to the new development at 9th Avenue and W54th Street, which should sound familiar to you:  It includes units reserved for low-income tenants but not for middle-income tenants. It’s run by a non-profit we don’t trust. The size of the building seems too large for them. It has a ‘preference’ but not a ‘guarantee’ for HIV positive tenants.  And on and on the complaints come.

They even mention that this development is part of a housing agreement struck all the way back in 2009. It’s insane how long it takes for housing to be built in Hell’s Kitchen, and this particular project could be facing additional years of delay, thanks to the objections of local community organizations. To be blunt — it does not matter who is managing the project, or which tenants are preferenced or how many units are affordable, if advocating for those things causes each project to take a decade to build.

New York City needs hundreds of thousands of new housing units.  Delaying a project for years over whether 100 units should be marked affordable or not only makes the problem worse.  This issue personally affects me — in my census tract in Hell’s Kitchen, a grand total of ZERO new housing units were built in the past decade. That’s shameful.

We have to stop fighting about the minute details of what kinds of housing should be allowed and start building more housing of all kinds, fast. All new housing construction, even market rate construction, lowers rents. Study after study shows that building new market rate units leads to lower prices overall in the market and even lowers displacement.  The effect is strongest in very local areas — one study found that new market rate housing construction led to 5-7% lower prices on other units in the immediate neighborhood. That’s why it’s critical for Hell’s Kitchen to approve these projects quickly — it lowers all of our rents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5z51_0gKo02sH00
The MTA site’s development into The Lirio has been controversial in Hell’s Kitchen. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The city council and all other relevant decision makers should approve the proposed housing development on MTA land as quickly as possible, without any further delays or lengthy fights about details.  Then they should immediately approve the next project, and the next project, and the next.  The only way to escape from a housing crisis caused by a housing shortage is to build more housing, and we don’t have time to wait.

Jeremiah Johnson is the director of the Center for New Liberalism , a housing advocate, and a Hell’s Kitchen resident for 10 years.

The post Hell’s Kitchen Needs Housing, Not Objections or Delays appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

A Place with “Strong Community Bonds and Vibrancy” — Why Tony Simone Feels an Affinity with Hell’s Kitchen

A born and bred New Yorker, Tony Simone has lived on the West Side throughout his adult life. Until recently, he was Director of External Affairs for Hudson River Park Friends before turning his attention to politics. Here’s Tony’s West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born […] The post A Place with “Strong Community Bonds and Vibrancy” — Why Tony Simone Feels an Affinity with Hell’s Kitchen appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

“Hell’s Kitchen Has So Much Character Compared to its Gentrified Neighbors” — Why Layla Law-Gisiko Cares for Her Adopted Home

French-born Layla Law-Gisiko emigrated to New York a quarter of a century ago and has been a member of Manhattan Community Board 5 for the past 17 years. She shares her West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Paris, France. I emigrated to New York […] The post “Hell’s Kitchen Has So Much Character Compared to its Gentrified Neighbors” — Why Layla Law-Gisiko Cares for Her Adopted Home appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

No Loud Music. No Smoking. No Guns. Can NYC Landlords Ban Firearms?

The Supreme Court’s recent decision could turn the Meatpacking District into the Heat-packing District by allowing an untold number of New Yorkers to carry guns outside their homes. But what about inside their homes? In a city where about two-thirds of residents are renters, can a private landlord prohibit a tenant from keeping a gun inside their apartment?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

Can Adams’ citywide affordable housing plan finally tear down the NIMBY wall?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – at times wearing opaque John Lennon-style sunglasses – stood on the roof of a 29-story Jehovah’s Witness Hotel, which had recently been turned into an affordable supportive housing complex in Dumbo, proudly announcing his ambitious new housing plan for New York City. It was a blueprint with a wide swath of promises – from facilitating homeownership to getting homeless people into permanent housing to building more affordable units – even if many housing advocates complained that the plan was short on benchmarks, and that the roughly $2 billion the city had just apportioned annually for the hydra-headed campaign over the next decade was only half of what was needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coinquora.com

New York NFT Leaves Attendees Infected with COVID-19

NFT New York City (NFT.NYC) organized a three-day conference that brought the NFT community together in NYC for debates, talks, and workshops through June 20-23, 2022. The program was glamorous and successful. However, it airdropped a virus to people. Multiple sources have reported that many attendees have contracted the Coronavirus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Recap: NY race for governor Democratic candidate forum

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — In just a few days, New Yorkers will head to the polls in the state’s primary election to nominate a Republican and Democratic candidate for governor. The three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are appearing on PIX11 News’ Democratic Forum Saturday evening to show voters where they stand on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Housing Construction#Housing Development#The City Council
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Median Rents of Both UWS + UES Apartments Soar 42% Since Last Year

Let’s start with the obvious: the days of COVID discounts for NYC apartments are long gone. During that time, the loud few — most of whom did not live in Manhattan or the other boroughs — claimed that the city was doomed and would never recover from the mass exodus of those who sought open air and more space.
MANHATTAN, NY
6sqft

25 low-income units available at 14-story Mott Haven condominium, from $1,576/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 25 low-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located in Mott Haven, 310 Grand Concourse is a 14-story condominium building with 150 total apartments. New Yorkers earning 80 percent of the area median income, or between $56,983 for a single person and $115,280 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,576/month studios to $2,002/month two-bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Inna V Moves Jewish-Asian Alliance Forward

As the violence continues to rise unabated in the city, so does the number and ferocity of hate crimes. But when communities hardest hit cry out, progressives feign compassion, while avoiding actual solidarity. And they adamantly refuse revisiting the policies they enacted that enable the often racial-motivated, unprovoked violence disproportionately targeting women, the elderly, Jewish, and Asian victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Next Battle in Brooklyn Democratic Party Civil War Set to be Decided

(l-r) Top: Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Antonio Reynoso, Nydia Velazquez, Hakeem Jeffries; Bottom: Eric Adams, Brad Lander, & Jumaane Williams. Brooklyn is the center of political power in New York City, and its influence has grown in recent years. It’s the home borough for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, considered among the top candidates to be the next Democratic Speaker of the House, New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and others. The borough was instrumental in electing Adams and his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, also a longtime Brooklynite.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
MTA
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Says Politics is not Binary

Jessica Altagracia Woolford is running for office in Assembly District 81 in the June 28 primaries. Growing up in Kingsbridge, she is a community organizer who has previously worked for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office, and has also campaigned for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.
BRONX, NY
reportwire.org

Eric Adams patrols subways with NYPD cops amid surge in transit crime

New York City’s first transit cop-turned-mayor joined a team of the NYPD’s finest to patrol the subways after dark — and took The Post along for the ride. During more three hours underground, Mayor Eric Adams traveled across Manhattan and Brooklyn, observing the changes that have taken place since he worked the beat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Empty Financial District offices at 55 Broad will be converted to 571 apartments

As many of New York City’s workers remain remote and office vacancy shows no signs of reversing, many have suggested the city’s empty offices be used for living. In one of the largest office-to-residential conversions to be launched during the pandemic, two local developers have purchased the one-third vacant 55 Broad Street with the intention of creating 571 market-rate apartments, the Wall Street Journal reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
openculture.com

The Oldest House in New York City: Meet the Wyckoff House (1652)

Most 21st-century Brooklyn public elementary schoolers have taken or will take a field trip to the Wyckoff House, a modest wooden cabin surrounded by tire shops and fast food outlets. The oldest building in NYC by a longshot, it was also the first structure in the five boroughs to achieve...
The Staten Island Advance

NYC speed cameras can now operate 24/7

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the first time ever, New York City’s school zone speed cameras can now legally operate around-the-clock. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to extend and expand the city’s speed camera program until July 2025, allowing the automated enforcement tools to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
359
Followers
178
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy