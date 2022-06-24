Car found engulfed in flames on I37, no driver or passengers found

A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
AN ELEVEN-foot alligator killed an unnamed victim on Friday by snatching them and dragging them into a pond in Myrtle Beach. The attack comes after multiple sightings of large gators in the private residential golf community where the tragic incident occurred. The fire department had initially been called to the...
Three people died Monday when a long-distance train collided with a dump truck in the US state of Missouri, leaving multiple injuries among its more than 200 passengers, local officials said. "There are multiple injuries and we can confirm there were three fatalities -- two on the train and one in the dump truck," Dunn said.
At least three people were killed and 50 injured on Monday after an Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Mendon, Missouri, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City. Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Justin Dunn said preliminary reports indicate the train derailed at about 1:42 p.m. CT...
Comments / 0