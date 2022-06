Kyrie Irving is staying with the Brooklyn Nets after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving decided against his pursuit of a trade from the Nets and is instead opting into the $37 million player option on his contract to stay with Brooklyn. The decision comes after rampant speculation of his impending departure, including a report that the Nets granted Irving permission to hunt for a sign-and-trade deal. Earlier on Monday, ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in adding Irving.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO