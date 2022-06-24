Report: Newcastle United Have Made a Formal Inquiry to Chelsea About Striker Armando Broja

Premier League rivals Newcastle United have made a formal inquiry to Chelsea in an attempt to sign 20 year-old Albania international Armando Broja.

Having signed strikers Callum Wilson and also Chris Wood over the past two windows, the recently owned Saudi-Arabian side are looking to add to their attacking attributes by signing Broja.

IMAGO / PA Images

Broja, 20, was on loan at Southampton last season and scored 9 goals in all competitions for the Saints.

Having impressed at the St Mary's club, Broja has been of interest to many clubs including Southampton themselves.

It was reported on Monday that West Ham were planning on submitting a £30 million bid for Broja despite Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel saying that his 'plan A' was to use and assess Broja over pre-season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Despite the countless transfer rumours linking the academy grauate with a move away from the club, it was reported on Thursday that Chelsea would reject all approaches for Broja as they assess their squad and what to do over pre-season.

With the club in no rush to sell, Broja could become a regular in the Chelsea first team if they are unable to find a replacement for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku who is heading back to Inter Milan.

